Oxford Fashion Studio Presents 16 Diverse Designers in Paris during Fashion Week at the Intercontinental Le Grand

Oxford Fashion Studio presented 16 designers from 13 countries spanning the globe in three stunning group shows at the Intercontinental Le Grand Hotel’s spectacular ballroom leaving guests breathless. The collections ranged from eveningwear to handbags and swim to resort wear; including a wide range of women’s and men’s fashion.

Oxford Fashion Studio highlights independent fashion designers from all over the world; giving nearly 700 designers, from over 70 different countries, over the past 10 years a platform to display their designs. This year, the designers showcased their work at three world class runway show venues; in New York at Pier 59, in London at the Royal Opera House, and in Paris at the stunning Intercontinental Le Grand. Oxford Fashion Studio has also launched a wholesale showroom in London supported by Joor that opened after London Fashion Week. You can learn more at Oxfordfashionstudio.com and by following them @oxfordfashionstudio on Instagram.

Show 1 – 3pm

Jorge Salazar

[Mexico]

Instagram: @jorgesalazar_oficial

The Puebla, Mexico based design house led by Jorge Salazar was founded in 2013. The label is known for its feminine, sophisticated, experimental, and creative style. The collection named “Georgina” featured a color palette of red, violette, green, yellow, white, and aqua with sumptuous satins and ruffles that felt modern and fresh while clearly drawing inspiration from the vibrant cultural traditions and dress of Mexico. The collection featured separates, suits, and evening dresses showing the designer’s range.

Tirsana by Ann Beato

[Dominican Republic]

Instagram: @tirsana_

Tirsana led by Dominican Republic based designer, Anna Beato, focused on using repurposed materials and creating positive emotions with each handmade piece. The name of the collection “Loving the Ocean,” featured unique crochet fabric beachwear separates heading down the runway in colors ranging from gold to silver, beige to white, black and neon green.

Fashion Fairies

[Spain]

Instagram: @fashionfairies_design

Fashion Fairies delivered the magic from Spain to Paris this season. The collection, “Renacer” was inspired by the elegant, intimate, determined, and daring woman. Fabrics such as embroidered tulle gave off a sensual touch and were a common element in the six designs; topped off with pastel florals ranging from blue, pink, purple, and green. The Flamenco inspired fluted silhouettes added interest to dresses that flowed down the runway with intricate dimensional details delicately placed as if kissed by fairies. Vintage with modern flare, Fashion Fairies brought elegance to all.

Lyne Juline

[Switzerland]

Instagram: @lyne_juline

Lyne Julie created a grand moment of serenity and confidence during her Paris debut for her namesake handbag line. The collection featured a range of luxurious leather bags in browns, blues, grays, and blacks for men and women that lead an active life. Perfectly sized crossbodies and sporty yet sophisticated satchels came down the runway leaving guests with a refreshing opportunity to pick their new “it” bag straight from the runways of Paris.

Körsbär

[United States]

Instagram: @korsbarcherry

The Korsbar’s collection “Turkish Delight” was all about intuitive draping and convention – defying innovation. The designer debuted an incredibly luxe feeling collection inspired by the Turkish culture and textiles that resulted in a range of boho-luxe silhouettes with shimmering floral prints. Turkish textiles were transformed into everyday streetwear pieces for the neo-Bohemian. Chiffons, velvets, micro-suedes, tapestries, lacse, viscoses were combined effortlessly to create the most interesting color, pattern, and texture combinations.

Show 2 – 5pm

Lula Martinez Moda

[Ecuador]

Instagram: @lulamartinezmoda

The Ecuadorian designer’s collection was feminine and full of enviable modern workwear. Separates, as well as feminine flirty dresses, and flowy pants separates, many featuring built in belt and pocket bags, had guests snapping away. Standout pieces included a chic plaid suiting stunner with a clever pocket bag sewn in making it as functional as it is on on-trend. Cropped palazzo pants with laser cutout details flowed effortlessly down the runway and a gorgeous chiffon midi dress with puffed sleeves and beading detail across the bodice was harmoniously intertwined into the diverse and cohesive collection.

Tom Foolery

[United States]

Instagram: @tomfoolery.la

The “Kwa Upendo” collection was a colorful and fresh sustainable collection inspired and created by the beautiful people of Kenya. The entire collection made of 100% cotton and jersey made from 50% recycled bottles. The designer was inspired to create a vibrant and uber relevant collection of dresses and jumpsuits with African prints artfully placed in details such as peplum overlays and voluminous sleeves fusing a 70’s California vibe with vibrant details and inspiration from the Malindi women of Kenya.

Gessica Collective

[United States]

Instagram: @gessica.collective

The collection “The Art of War” drew inspiration from the tragedy of the Paris terror attacks of 2015 in an effort to bring beauty and inspiration from tragic world events to this menswear collection. With the use of military inspired details such as nylon straps, belts with brushed metal military style buckles, and pockets created a modern streetwear feel to the collection. Militant style fabrics such as cotton drill, wool, cotton jersey created a cornucopia of textures in colors such as salmon pink, military green, taupe, navy blue, charcoal, and orange.

Aspect Doré

[Saudia Arabia]

Instagram: @aspectdore

The designer behind the collection, Nouran Nazer, beautifully tells the tale of women’s invincibility incorporating the classic V neck and Sabrina cut to emphasize collarbones with a see through waist in this latest collection. Sheer dresses with puffy sleeves and incredibly interesting iridescent fabrics gave the collection dimension that oozed style and sophistication. One of the standout pieces included a long black and white sleeveless dress, with a dramatic puffed sleeved jacket in an almost holographic fabric; striped with an iridescent circular print overlay. Hot shorts of various colors peeked out from weightless see-through dresses with sewn on Swarovski crystals. Aspect Doré is produced in Saudi Arabia, and celebrates sustainable fashion, from the garments to the music.

Carlous Palmer XSLANT

[United States]

Instagram: @palmercarlous

Carlous Palmer XSLANT’s mix of mens and womenswear pieces had a futuristic and urban flair. The collection was inspired by ancient Egypt and could be seen in the gold metallic stamped prints on fabrics that felt like a fresh take on hieroglyphics. Select pieces were transformed into completely different silhouettes on the runway through strategically placed fasteners that were unhooked to reveal another outfit completely.

Mahnaz Primoradi

[Iran]

Instagram: @mahnazpirmoradi

The “An Eye for Detail” collection was inspired from the oriental philosophy of ‘Yin and Yang’ representing opposing poles and the contrasts between them. The designer portrayed this concept in the form of sculptural pieces with asymmetric, yet perfectly balanced, silhouettes. Glossy and matte fabrics were paired with transparent and opaque to highlight the dichotomies of Yin and Yang; Black and whites dominated the collection with pops of primary colors in reds, blues and yellows. Tailored pieces breezed across the runway with an integration of sharp and curved cuts, depicting the contrast between softness and roughness inherent in both opposing poles.

Show 3 – 7pm

Ally Brenner Designs

[Australia]

Instagram: @ally.brenner_designs

The eight piece collection, “Alura Bella” was inspired by modern Australian culture. The black and nude colour palette combined with the use of texture, creative fabric choices and embellishments were seen in the separates that came down the runway. A tuxedo inspired pantsuit featured shimmering stripes down the side and a feather like flowy shirt underneath the black vest. Flirty skirts, sheer lace tops, and ruffle details had the perfect balance of sparkle, feminine flair and sophistication.

Kathy Issa Haute Couture

[Israel]

Instagram: @kathyissahautecouture

The Golden Dynasty collection was inspired by “Pharaohs”; dripping with glamorous details full of red carpet-worthy looks. Models walked the runway with walking sticks accompanied by shimmering gold metallic and embroidered silhouettes. Intricate beaded patterns, plisse, illusion, net, sequins, metallic chainmail, and silicon organza were a feature of every piece in the collection. Blacks and golds dominated with flapper inspired gowns, a sweet pair of metallic tap shorts and an asymmetrical jumpsuit with a bold and structural shoulder all debuted down the runway.

Couture by Hong Hoa

[United States]

Instagram: @wear_honghoa:

The Rose Collection was inspired by the traditional Vietnamese garment áo dài, a tight-fitting tunic with a high mandarin collar worn over matching trousers. The designs in this collection were characterized by various versions of the áo dài high collar. Lace, tulle, mesh, organza and ruffles were paired with silks and satins for dynamic looks that were feminine yet modern in a color palette of ivories, pinks, corals and purples.

Allison Nicole Designs

[United States]

Instagram: @allison_nicole_designs

Allison Nicole’s SS20 collection was true to her signature style with gowns and custom designs that were classic with a touch of youthful whimsy suitable for all special occasions. The collection was full of ethereal and feminine gowns adeptly tailored to flatter the female silhouette. Soft pinks, lavender, and yellow gowns shimmied down the runway with expertly embellished beading and embroidery details, tulle and ruffle tiered dresses.

Avelina De Maier

[Paraguay]

Instagram: @avemaier

Avelina De Maier, the designer best known in Paraguay for her ornate bridal and pageant gowns, channeled old-world glamour and royalty for her SS20 collection. Her beautiful presentation showcased intricate show-stopping details; including fringed beading, ruffles, pleats, and floral adorned fabrics. A bloom wrapped pleated one shoulder satin gown, with belted detail and handcrafted waistline was a breath-taker; topped off with a delicately structured shoulder.

About Oxford Fashion Studio

The show was produced by Oxford Fashion Studios who highlights independent fashion designers from all over the world, giving them a platform to showcase their work. Oxford Fashion Studio has worked with nearly 700 designers, from over 70 different countries, over the past 10 years. Oxford Fashion Studio has also launched a wholesale showroom in London supported by Joor that opened after London Fashion Week.

