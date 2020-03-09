Oxford Fashion Studio Dazzles at the Intercontinental Le Grand

Oxford Fashion Studio presented 15 designers from 13 countries in three stunning group shows at the Intercontinental Le Grand Hotel’s spectacular ballroom to a full house of editors, buyers, influencers, stylists and fashion insiders from around the globe. The collections ranged from eveningwear to handbags, jewelry and swim to resortwear; including a wide range of women’s and some men’s fashion.

Oxford Fashion Studio highlights independent fashion designers from all over the world; giving nearly 700 designers, from over 70 different countries, over the past 10 years a platform to showcase their talent. In the past year, designers showcased their work at three world class runway show venues; in New York at Pier 59, in London at the Royal Opera House, and in Paris at the stunning Intercontinental Le Grand. Oxford Fashion Studio has also launched a wholesale showroom in London supported by Joor that opened after London Fashion Week in 2019.

3pm Show

Nasheli Juliana

[Puerto Rico]

Instagram:@ Nasheli Juliana

Puerto Rican designer Nashili of Netflix’s “Next In Fashion” presented her collection “Appropriation,” inspired by politics, social and religious issues. The collection featured upcycled, organic and recycled fabrics with an emphasis on denim constructed in the most interesting and architecturally structured way. Denim in various hues of blues were paired with cream, and white separates.

I am So Kate Luxe

[United States]

Instagram: @iamsokate

The I AM SO KATE collection “Island Resort” captured the essence of the brands commitment catering to the spirit of the adventurous traveling women looking for a vacation wardrobe. Lightweight fabrics of silky chiffon prints, vegan silk, and denim were used to create perfectly tailored cigarette pants, bandeau tops, jumpers, shorts and ethereal kimonos that could be worn on the beach or a red carpet. The jewel tones of the collection had the audience swooning with deep raspberry reds, island blues, carribean yellow and purple passion, harmoniously intertwined creating the perfect oasis look for any traveler.

HysisDesigns

[United States]

Instagram: @hysisdesigns

This Sister Duo Duana and Toni Hyde from Atlanta showcased their custom womenswear couture collection during their Paris debut. The collection “Nouvelle Collection Royale” consisted of cotton, beading, chiffon, and multi-colored feathers. Bold patterns dominated the collection from a deep royal blue plaid to flirty florals and feathered collars that commanded the runway.

Moral Standards

[Ukraine]

Instagram: @moralstandards_

Ukrainian designer Olga Ochkas’s fashion label “Moral Standards” took guests on a journey through historic volumes, bizarre shapes, Victorian motifs with refreshing twists that felt like neveau fashion for the avant garde chic. High quality couture craftsmanship, careful selection of fabrics and attention to finishing details are hallmarks of the brand. Detailed embroidery, expertly executed ruffles, leather corsets and crystal headpieces were intertwined perfectly. The designer sought to demonstrate a contrast of looks with bright line of violet floral embroidery, flowing flower white dresses with frills and puff sleeves contrasting black pieces in the collection consisting of of sinister, heavy full-skirted gowns with stone cross embroideries, black lace and laconic cuts. At the same time, this collection is a continuation of the brand’s style – Victorian silhouettes in silks, organza, lace, volume taffeta gowns and a lot of hand work.

InVintaged

[Australia]

Instagram: @invintagedmiss

Wendy Ratcliffe from Australia, founder of InVintaged presented her collection “Chrysalis,” inspired by simple, classical vintage-inspired styles. The silhouettes were designed to perfectly enhance a modern woman’s natural elegance – From the 1920’s to 2020. Ratcliffe expertly paired silk velvets with chainmaille maintaining a classic femininity. Hand dyed Australian Merino Wool in shades Chainmaille, French navy, wattle yellow, black, smokey grey and Australian bush green were paired with silks with tailored draping and interesting details such as caped sleeves.

Pavlina Jauss

[Germany]

Instagram: @pavlinajauss

The Bulgarian designer was inspired by the traditions, mythology and history of the various cultures on this planet when creating the collection. The designer’s Hamburg, Germany studio birthed a collection of interesting dresses, separates and jackets with interesting details and the perfect blend of structure and unique draping. The collection “Antitheses” consisted of sustainable handcrafted fashion in fabrics of leather and knitted wool in a earth tone color palette of black, white, mustard, and blue.

5pm Show

Amaiò

[United States]

Instagram: @amaio

AMAIÒ is a women’s luxury swim & resort wear label founded by Samantha Khoury in 2016. The Los Angeles-based label focuses on craft and fit. The collection “La Rose Nocturne” embodied the essence of European romanticism with a mix of swim and resort wear pieces that can be incorporated as ready to wear pieces for a sophisticated woman’s wardrobe. Inspired by the lustrous textiles and opulence of the 1700s, the collection transported the wearer to the magnificent chateaus of France’s Loire Valley. Intricate bustier-like forms, embroidered popcorn tulle, extravagant reinterpretations of our high-neck maillots, Italian eurojersey, French swim jacquard and embroidered French tulle in rich plums, nudes, metallics, and dark florals sauntered down the runway. Amaiò’s color palette and textures evoked a dream-like experience and romantic nostalgia where California Coast and Old European Romanticism. The crowd was truly transported to a romantic 18th century French chateau.

Lontessa

[Singapore]

Instagram: @lontessa

Singapore-based designer Tessa Lont launched Lontessa in 2014. The AW20 collection was true to her signature style of thoughtful engagement with sustainability in materials and the elevated life cycles of her garments. Passionate about honouring materials and practice, Lont introduced possum fur outerwear to the globe and into the luxury sphere. SIlks and sequins dominated the couture collection “Buried Treasures” in plums, seaweed greens, sunset blues, rusty golds with shimmery and feather details that dazzled.

Rickyy Wong

[Hong Kong]

Instagram: @rickyy.wong_official

Rickyy Wong’s FW2020 collection “Chinostalgia” was a reflection on the cultural dynamism of Asia’s world cities of the 20th century – Hong Kong and Shanghai. The Hong Kong based designer label produced men’s and women’s collections focusing on high-end fabrics, finishes and textile design techniques representing the best of Asian craftsmanship. The collection rendered a romantic vision of the past in shades of pastel and soft grey, with flowing printed silks, pink and green sharp dressing, Japanese organic cotton suiting, organic silk dresses, crisp wool tailoring referencing the diverse fashion heritage of the region. Fresh and wearable pieces enveloped in a cohesive collection hallmarked by a beautiful abstract print in a pink and peach palette with earth tone highlights.

Ramil & Pujalte

[Spain]

Instagram: @ramilypujalte

Spanish based designers Carmen Ramil and Gemma Pujalte, the phenoms behind the label Ramil & Pujalte presented a stunning collection entitled “Klimt” featuring tailormade pieces with intricate detailing that felt fresh and couture. The fabrics, made in-house, such as silk and plexiglass resulted in a sculptural and artistic collection that felt wearable and elevated. Inspired by Gustav Klimt, the designers used rigid materials such as metal and methacrylate, along with cotton and acetate to create ornamental garments. The concept of opposites dominated the color palette showcasing black versus white, gold versus silver and translucent versus opaque.

ShotOf

[Turkey]

Instagram: @shotofofficial

Turkey based designer Fatos Tezcan fashion brand ShotOf, delivered her signature easy-glam aesthetic in her collection “Marbles.” Tezcan’s love for energetic colors and dynamic prints inspired a collection of vibrant, wearable, and stylish pieces that are uniquely transitional from day to night layered with coats that were inspired, fresh and unique. The collection featured modern, versatile looks made with various fabrics such as high quality vegan cupro textiles, cashmere, PVC covered raincoats, and samun. Autumnal shades of pink, blue, orange, brown and grey were mixed masterfully with carefully edited pops of fuschia and metallic gold and silver coats for an overall polished and elevated feel.

7pm Show

Georgina Jewelry

[United States]

Instagram: @georginaherreradesigner

Missouri jewelry label, Georgina Jewelry presented her eye capturing collection “Bloom,” inspired by women and her Mexican heritage full of bold statement pieces. The designer Georgina Herrera fuses unique and authentic statement pieces from earrings to bold necklaces and arm cuffs and bust “chainmail” offering fresh, modern, yet classic design using gold, silver, and colored stones in magenta and purple.

Bani Pasricha

[India]

Instagram: @bani.pasricha

New Delhi based designer, Bani Pasricha, showcased her luxury Egyptian-inspired collection, “The Pharaoh,” full of shimmer and delight. Pasricha brought luxury fabrics and rich colors to the runway highlighting the designer’s love for nature, history and art. Elegant fabrics such as satin crepe, dutch satin, gold sheen tissue were used in the collection featuring a colorful array of gold, turquoise, black and white prints and patterns with bold shimmer and shine in interesting geometric patterns.

Almé Couture

[Serbia]

Instagram: @alme_couture

The collection titled “Andy” encompassed the finest artisan tailors to everyday womenswear pieces. The designer drew inspiration from pretty pastels and crystals merging haute couture and everyday with lace, tulle, and satin. Standout pieces included a tiered white tulle high low dress and a white belted bouffant cocktail dress with organza floral detail and tulle shoulder bows.

Chained Couture by Jessica Tierney

[Australia]

Instagram: @jessicatierney_chainedcouture

Australian native Jessica Tierney presented fashion brand Chained Couture featuring her signature stainless steel accessories with her collection titled, “Paris – 48.8566° N, 2.3522° E” The entire collection explored the conceptualisation of travel and the femininity in architecture within the city of Paris. Military inspired epliettes encrusted with crystals and studs, architectural draped gowns and stainless steel belted pieces that were captivating with design details such as cutouts as well as perfectly placed studs. The all black collection was created by hand in a Sydney atelier. Textured fabrics such as Merino wool and bridal tulle, layering and hand embellishments were used to amplify each look and create striking silhouettes utilizing a cohesive combination of hand embroidered beading and stainless steel accessories.

