Ottolinger Autumn Winter 23 Show Paris Fashion Week

You Are Committed to Form but Not Material.

Sexed Upon the Nasdaq Floor; Ballerina Heels Trailing Oil From the Formula 1 Track.

You Drive in Every Lane. Hair Down, Top Down. Nails Sharp, Dark and Purple. Speeding.

Champagne Waiting by the Olympic Lap Pool.

Butterfly Stroke Till You Sieze.

At Night You Put on That Deconstructed Jacket;

Solar-panel Chic.you Can Be Both.

You Can Ride That Horse. Plant That Tree.

Show Upon Mars. You Reap What You Sow.

And the Machine is Raging, Threads Connecting.

Ottolinger

Singularity is the Past. Intellectually Poly.

Romantically Devout. You Are Dressed for Every Evening of Your Life Unfolding at Once.

