Orlando Swim Week Powered by hiTechMODA TOP 10 Essentials for Summer 2021

As the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions started to loosen, it’s just safe to say that “Fabulous Summer” festivities are officially here — whether you’re planning to have fun abroad or maybe a romantic getaway, perhaps a destination wedding, or simply strolling at your local beach.

hiTechMODA NY South and Orlando Swim Week surely gave us hot trends to follow for Summer 2021. The 2-day event, September 17 and 18, showcased phenomenal swimwear brands, essential bags for beachgoers, and resort wear fashion. The exciting twist was the swimwear competition by GO Swimwear hosted by Faith Lynn Dickerson and Jessica Hopper. Orlando Swim Week Supermodel winners are Ruhkayla Wilson in the Teen category and Sydney Spaulding in the Miss category. The main event was hosted by J. Vladimir.



hiTechMODA

No matter what your fashion style or body type is, these TOP 10 Hot Essentials for Summer 2021 are ‘stylishly’ recommended:

Sustainable and African-inspired beachwear. Being mindful of our social, environmental, and economic factors in retrospect with style and fashion influence is becoming eminent. Culture Trees launched a sustainable collection made with 100% organic cotton in Burkina Faso, West Africa in 2018, where they employed artisans in a small women’s cooperative. Culture Trees designer Judith Gaffney also provides a free summer program called BLAST – Building Leaders and Skilled Training for children at the Family Service League Shelter in Brentwood, Long Island. The BLAST camp introduces the participants to marine biology, banking, entrepreneurial skills, ziplining, and other fun activities.

Dare to bare swimwear. Popularized by Kim and Kendall, mini micro bikinis and micro bikinis are here to stay. If you love sunbathing by the beach or on the poolside, mini micro and micro bikinis help minimize your tan lines as much as possible and give the impression of having a smaller waist. Manduvi Swimwear, GO Swimwear and Mango Swimwear perfected this trend. The collection, Mango, is inspired by a Mango tree and was created during the pandemic. Everything is hand-made by Lainy, the designer. Lainey will open her online store near the end of July 2021. Concurrently, GO Swimwear is a Mexican Brand, being represented in the USA with every piece being hand-made.

High-waisted swimwear. The absolute opposite of micro bikinis. High-waisted bikinis give the illusion of a longer leg and toned abs. Wear this look with Manduvi Swimwear Summer Breeze collection. The collection brings a tropical element from Brazil. Manduvi Swimwear hugs your body in all of the right places with sophistication and style. Colorful and wrinkle-free fabric makes you always look good and feel fabulous on your summer getaway.

One-piece glam. Who said one-piece is gone? Well, not quiet. One-piece is perfect for beach parties because you can dress it up or down. DressUpp with Us deep V one-piece swimsuit is a classic example of bold but conservative swimwear. DressUpp with Us is a mother-daughter owned business, owned by Robin Altenburg and her daughter Alexis. Their online store carries special occasion gowns, cocktail dresses, dressy dresses, jewelry, accessories, and swimsuits. If you prefer a fun and full of life kind of style, GO Swimwear, Mango Swimwear and Manduvi Swimwear give justice to this look.

The perfect cover-up. Summer dress, shawl, or wraps? You choose. Nic & Em lightweight summer dresses are ideal for layering or wearing alone. A newly launched online store is a vision come true of two sisters.

Resort wear. Jus10H by Justin Haynes collection takes a classic spin of resort wear from the series of Miami Vice using classic black and white with a pop of nude and bright colors. This collection brings “Miami Vice” into the 21st century.

The Couture. The Lauris Couture brand is a luxury high-end brand created by Raye Asia Lauris. The brand was created to showcase one-of-a-kind & unique pieces that are handcrafted and designed by the designer herself. The Lauris Couture brand is on a mission to be the “reigning brand of luxury that creates appealing styles now and always.”

For the bride and her bridesmaids. Bachelorette party outfit for summer weddings? Worry not, S28 Fantasy Fashion, DressUpp with Us, and GO Swimwear gets you covered. These sweet but daring design collections will make your destination wedding insta-friendly and stylishly memorable.

For men. The fashion world wouldn’t be complete without the men’s department. Culture Trees African-inspired collection, GO Swimwear for men, Jus10H by Justin Haynes resort wear, and Mango Swimwear created classic and wearable men’s fashion.

The preppy essential. What do you need the most to hold your belongings while enjoying the summer getaway? Moody & Co. is an eco-friendly leather goods company that lends itself to the conscious beliefs of the craftsman critical to the creation of a unique and luxurious product. Mood & Co. products include belts, wallets, bags, luggage, and a variety of other items.

##

Learn More

hiTechMODA.com