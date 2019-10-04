Original Style Magazine, “the Face” and Mulberry Celebrate the Final Night of the Face Apartment With a Closing Party and Special Performance by Flohio

Represented by PurplePR.

THE FACE” and Mulberry partnered to celebrate the final night of THE FACE Apartment on 9 Bleecker Street with a Mulberry ‘My Local’ pub night. Featuring special performances by Flohio, Puma Blue and Ma Sha, this was the latest in the British luxury brand’s international live gig series.

Mulberry took over London in early summer with a series of ‘My Local” music events before popping up in key world cities to celebrate young talent and local communities. THE FACE Apartment opened on September 6, celebrating the print relaunch of THE FACE and held monthlong activations with art direction and curation by Margaret Zhang, the Creative-Director-at-Large for Asia.



“The Face” and Mulberry

About THE FACE

Delving deep into the world of music, fashion, sport, politics and the arts, The Face is reborn and reimagined as an integrated, multi-channel offering, reflecting the need of today’s ‘always on’ audience, but never losing sight of the wit and intelligence that made The Face great. It’s about discovering new talent and uncovering the fascinating stories that are found at the intersection of social and cultural boundaries – through audio, video and the written word. It’s about a global outlook; connecting the dots; always talking up to its audience – and all done with a style that no one else is doing right now.

About Mulberry

Founded in Somerset, England in 1971, Mulberry creates luxury goods for modern men and women. Begun as a family-run business, today they have grown into the largest manufacturer of luxury leather goods in the United Kingdom, with two Somerset factories and London design studios led by Creative Director Johnny Coca. From the signature leather bags and lifestyle accessories through to women’s ready-to-wear and shoes, Mulberry is proud to continue a legacy of beautifully combining the traditional and progressive with the innovative and practical.

##

With love,

FWO