oqLiq Kicks Off NYFW with its FW2020 Street Style Collection at Spring Studios

Represented by The Riviere Agency.

The innovative menswear brand from Taiwan, packed Spring Studios Thursday night to open NYFW: The Shows with its FW20 collection titled, Omni Direction. Focused on technical design and new-tech materials, each look played a part set for the most fashionable hike, whether up a mountain or on the streets of Soho.

Taking a new twist on urban outdoor dressing, oqLiq showcased a varied depth into outerwear, from juxtaposing color levels across its many trench coat and short jacket models; all highlighting a great attention to tailoring and details like curved zippers on trench coats, hidden buttons and zippers for convertibility. Noticeably bold hemlines and narrow, yet, asymmetrical lapels were just some details seen in the collection that hit the runway on Thursday night. Vests also made their mark throughout the collection, several looks – some sleek and simple with singing belts, ribbon detailing and others oversized with exterior pockets.



oqLiq

Many pieces of the “Omni Direction” collection are ready for a variable of weather activity, rain or shine, with several unique details like geometrical patchwork and irregular arrangement of pockets on coats and pants. Darker hues dominated the collection: navy, olive, grey, charcoal, taupe and black, with layered pieces a few shades both darker and lighter. Fabrics and textiles used throughout the collection were polartec, nylon, poly and cotton. Each look was paired with edgy hair and makeup by Romana’s Beauty team on a parade of diverse and unique models.

Though traditionally menswear, oqLiq wanted to make its first ever mark on the NYFW scene with a unisex approach, showing one of the looks on a women – sticking true to gender neutrality in the fashion industry, today. Notable guests of the brands first New York show included Julian Talley (New York Giants player) Joshua Whittaker (VH1 Black Ink cast member) and Francesca Curran (Orange is the New Black).

##

Learn More

New York Fashion Week

With love,

FWO