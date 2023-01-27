FWO
oqLiq Debuts Collection with Street Chic Vibes During Paris’ Fashion Week

Taiwanese brand oqLiq recently showcased the latest collection “AURA PROECTION” during Paris fashion week @IRL PARIS. The collection was unique in that it combined the cutting-edge technology of NFT with traditional clothing materials.

Additionally, the brand emphasized sustainability by incorporating materials that have both warmth and anti-bacterial properties. The collection was designed to reflect the brand’s “oriental punk” aesthetic, with elements such as embroidered straps, electrocardiogram-inspired patterns, and functional fabrics that can be folded and manipulated. The designs also drew inspiration from Eastern philosophy, architecture.

oqLiq

About oqLiq

oqLiq is a high-end performance fashion brand from Taiwan, merging Oriental simplicity with street fashion concepts to redefine urban clothing styles. oqLiq’s aesthetic focuses on minimalist and utilitarian silhouettes with an aim to consistently use innovative and sustainable fabrics. For 2 years, oqLiq has been proposing also a digital universe through fashion and NFT on the metaverse, as well as 3D printed artworks. Please come and discover their unique perception of fashion and vision of what the future should be made of.

oqLiq can be found at retailers HBX Hong Kong, COEVO Seoul, SID MASHBURN USA ATLANTA, CULT Chicago, Picz Macau, Tree And Branch Hong Kong, 23, Shellsoul Hong Kong, Smart Chic Guangzhou, Goopi, wcultchicago Chicago, Plain me Taipei, HeavyUse Select shop Taipei, MULTiPLAY Taipei, Tree And Branch Hong Kong and online at shop.oqliq.com, Pinkoi, Coevo, HBX, GOOPi.co, Plain me, and Shopee.

