Oh Polly Launches Sizzling New Swimwear Line, Neena Swim

Taking over the Paraiso Tent at this year’s Swim Week, Oh Polly introduced us to their new sister company Neena Swim.

Staying true to their roots of stand-out pieces that are sure to get you noticed, they filled the runway with gorgeous hues and subtle nudes, in daring, yet sexy cuts. The carefully designed swimwear pieces featured a range of styles showcasing cut-out detailing, thin halter straps, and plunging necklines.



Oh Polly

The catwalk consisted of 3 brand new collections, showcasing a huge range of versatile pieces, such as matching bikini sets, one-piece swimsuits, accessories, and beach cover-ups.

As the night drew to a close Oh Polly presents Neena Swim announced one final surprise. 10 lucky attendees would be gifted the entire runway collection. The guests were asked to look beneath their seats for a golden ticket that had been hidden at random before the show commenced. The 10 guests who found golden tickets won pieces quite literally straight off the runway. Notable attendees included: Katharina Mazepa, Erika Costell, Jacky Romero, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Ponton, Sara Snyder, and Valeri Orsini.

About Neena Swim:

Neena Swim is the hot new sister swimwear company to Oh Polly, one of the fastest-growing fashion companies in the UK. Neena Swim is set to become a new leader in the swimwear and beachwear industry for the consumer market. The company follows a social-first business model and boasts over 568K. The new brand, and first Neena Swim collection, will be launched in July 2021 at Miami Swim Week.

About Oh Polly:

Oh Polly is a rapidly growing pureplay fast fashion brand selling women’s clothing internationally. They have offices in Glasgow, Liverpool, Los Angeles, Dhaka, and Guangzhou with over 200 employees in the UK, and 300 directly employed worldwide. Their business model is social-first and centered around industry-leading Instagram and Facebook accounts. In 2019, Oh Polly was ranked as the 5th most engaged UK clothing retail social media brand and by July 2021 they had a combined following of over 4.5 million people. This puts them among the fastest-growing fashion brands within the UK.

