Oh Polly! Launches Pop Up Shop at during Miami Swim Week

Neena Swim is the hot new sister swimwear company to Oh Polly, one of the fastest growing fashion companies in the UK. Neena Swim is set to become a new leader in the swimwear and beachwear industry for the consumer market.

The company follows a social-first business model and boasts over 565K followers for swimwear alone.

The new brand, and first Neena Swim collection, will be launched in July 2021 at Miami Swim Week. Complete with a VIP area, a signature Neena Swim cocktail and some branded merch for those who get there early. The Pop Up Shop gives customers the opportunity to get up close and personal with the direct to consumer brand.

WHEN:

Thursday, July 8 – Sunday, July 11, 2021; 10 am – 5:30 pm Daily

