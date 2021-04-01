NYNNE Spring Summer 2021 Collection

NYNNE presents Walking Soft Sculpture via a digital film at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Nynne Kunde’s Scandinavian roots play a significant part in each of her designs. Yet for Spring Summer 2021 her signature lean minimalistic lines are complimented with the vibrant colours and details synonymous with London’s cosmopolitan energy, where NYNNE’s studio was previously located. These two much adored cities balance each other out with their distinctive styles and ambience, proving the perfect inspiration for Kunde.



NYNNE

Continuing on from previous seasons, the NYNNE Spring Summer 2021 collection revolves around female empowerment. The collection is a celebration of the soft beauty of women and the power in gentle expression. The colour palette encapsulates the feel of a Danish Summer, moving between the pulsating life in the city to slow weekends in the countryside. Sunflower yellow and aqua blues are balanced with optic white, beige and black neutrals whilst the prints of the season take you to the seaside, depicting soft waves, marks in the sand and the colour changes of the sea.

Forever flowing, layered chiffon dresses resemble the movement of water, showcasing the shimmer of the sun’s reflection in the fabric whilst drawn in runched busts and racer backs bring forward the celebration of the female form. Oversized feminine puff-shoulders bring theatre to the collection, especially on the crisp aqua jacquard dress with beautiful waved lines, giving an illusion of curves on a boxy silhouette, whilst also being nipped in at the waist with an oriental inspired quilted belt and functional pockets.

Over the past few seasons NYNNE celebrated the building blocks of a woman’s capsule wardrobe. For Spring Summer 2021 comes her first take on a classic shirt, it’s oversized and playful but with a gathered elastic band across the lower bust balancing the silhouettes volume. Newness also comes in the form of separates in cornflower yellow and crisp optical white that continue the playful theme with their front tie finishes and power shoulders. Each silhouette is perfectly fitted to flatter a woman’s figure, whilst the brand’s highly coveted Diana dress is re-created for Summer as a jumpsuit.

The NYNNE accessories range encompasses belts for the first time. Shapes are remodeled from previous season’s earrings, using smooth, curved plaques of plated gold interlinked by a striking chucky chain

The label’s brand philosophy lies in the exploration of dressing as a form of power and NYNNE aims to uplift the everyday wardrobe of women globally through glamorous yet pragmatic clothing meant to amplify confidence. NYNNE maintains a truly global sentiment and by encouraging women of every demographic to transcend the endless flow of superfluous and short-term trends with individual stand-out combinations.

