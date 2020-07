New York Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2021 is a Reality

The CFDA has confirmed it will hold shows September 14 – 16, joining confirmed shows on the official NYFW schedule such as Flying Solo NYC’s show already slated for September 13.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more, with shows added to the NYFW schedule as they become available.

