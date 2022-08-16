NYFW hiTechMODA Season 8 Biggest Runway Event to be held at the Elegant Edison Ballroom and Rooftop at Edison Ballroom

Coming up in September for New York Fashion Week, hiTechMODA is hosting their biggest show yet with over 50 designers and hundreds of models. These designers are from all over the world, bringing in their culture and traditions to the runway. Hosted at the iconic Edison Hotel Ballroom and Rooftop at Edison Ballroom, hiTechMODA is prepared to make a true impact on the fashion industry.

Tickets are at www.hitechmoda.com use MODA2022 for a special discount.

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 8

Our prestigious designers:

Alicia Perrillo combines contemporary silhouettes with old-world couture. Perrillo is an award winning student from The School of the Art Institute in Chicago. Friday at 7:00 PM, Edison Ballroom.

Belle Le Chic Boutique from Australia carrying designers, Albina Dyla, Portia & Scarlett, Rachel Allen, Tania Olsen Designs with accessories by Gürel Bijuteri showcases their designs, Saturday at 11:30 AM on the Rooftop, at Edison; Saturday at 3:00 PM and Sunday at 10:00 AM in the Edison Ballroom

Crown Garland Productions presenting The Zoe Bell Collection, Strong, Confident, and Impactful, Sunday at 10:00 AM, Edison Ballroom.

Designer Dream Collection is a Indo-Western luxury brand of jewelry, clothing and accessories for all men, and women. Saturday night at 7:00 PM and Sunday at 2:30 PM at the Edison Ballroom

Eiffel Bleu Boutique coming back with newest children's line, Saturday at both, Ballroom and Rooftop at the Edison Hotel. Showing Saturday at 3:00 PM in the Edison Ballroom and 5:30 PM on the Rooftop.

Eleven S is a well known bridal and gown designer in Vietnam. Now for the first time, they are coming to NYFW with hiTechMODA. Find Eleven S on the runway on Friday, 7:00 PM at the Edison Ballroom.

Elizabeth's Designs out of New York, brings her designs to the Edison Ballroom on Sunday, 2:30 PM in the Edison Ballroom.

Enhle Babes Couture is making their way to New York City from South Africa bringing inspiration from African Princesses from all countries. Join them on the runway on Saturday 10:00 AM at the Edison Ballroom.

Glam2Glo Designz brings her own unique designs to the runway. Please check our website for showtime.

House of STL is a prominent house brand of hiTechMODA where they show off today's latest trends. STL models walk the runway on Friday and Saturday, at both the Ballroom and the rooftop. Friday, 10:00 AM in the Edison Ballroom and 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM on the Rooftop

House of MUSA is, headed by designer Joy Soo, from the Philippines, presents five designers Sunday at 12:00 noon in the Edison Ballroom, Khishi Soo, Alegre De MUSA, Joy Soo, Nicole Santos, Philippines; Keikaikoa – Canada

Indigenous Fashion Week – Showing Saturday 2:00 PM at Rooftop at Edison Ballroom. Check our eventbrite for updates.

India NYFW presents the following designers in The Edison Ballroom, Saturday at 5:00 PM, Aattire Boutique, The Tradition Oitijhyo, Randhawa Brands, Vastra

Kayzie Couture offers timeless and fashion-forward pieces, inspired by everyday beauty. Kayzie Couture will be walking the runway on Rooftop at 5:30 PM Friday.

Lauren Wall Designs is making a name for herself as an emerging designer. NYFW 2022 will be her biggest show yet showing eight of her newest looks. Saturday, 12:00 PM at the Edison Ballroom

LC Couture by young designer Liliana Mijangos out of California. Showing in the Edison Ballroom at 10:00 AM on Saturday.

Madam VIP Plus Boutique began creating their vision for women of all sizes. Coming all the way from Puerto Rico, join them Friday night at 7:30 PM on the Rooftop.

Marc Defang is a prominent fashion designer in New York City. Ranging in sectors from fun fashion, red carpet, and custom footwear, Defang has it all. Marc Defang runway all weekend, Friday-Sunday. Check our website for all showtimes.

Mark XO from San Francisco shows their latest collection and brings the heat. Watch Mark XO walk down the runway on Friday at 3:00 PM at the Edison Ballroom.

Maverick Design and Beauty was started by designer Trinity Dawson, at a young age but quickly grew as they were invited to international runways around the world. Saturday 5:30 PM on the Rooftop.

Melanie Caballero Couture modern design creations are defined by a blend of Victorian charm and elegance. Her latest collection will be showcased Saturday at 10:00 AM in the Edison Ballroom.

Mitch Desunia. Mitch Desunia, of the Philippines, started as a bridal gown designer then eventually ventured into ready to wear/fashion retail, shoes and bags. Her latest looks will be shown Sunday 2:30 PM in the Edison Ballroom.

MisFit Miss designer, Missy Caldwell, returns to the hiTechMODA runway bringing her latest designs from Colorado to the Rooftop on Saturday at 5:30 PM.

MUSA Fabrics by Joy Soo. The MUSA Fabric is anchored on the advocacy of producing artistic tribal vogue made of banana fiber behind bars and in the native homes of indigenous women in Davao Del Norte. Showing Friday 7:30 PM on Rooftop.

Neils Ensembles by Neliza Neal will showcase Friday 5:30 PM on the Rooftop.

Nita Belles Closet designer Jen Hajtovik will showcase two runways this season, Friday and Saturday at 10:00 AM in the Edison Ballroom.

Norma Nazario Fashion Designer makes her 2nd appearance on the hiTechMODA runway, bringing her new collection to New York from Puerto Rico, Friday at 5:30 PM on the Rooftop.

Olesja Mueller-Astrauskas presents Cabroille, a children's luxury brand from Indonesia. Look out for collection on Friday morning at 10:00 AM in the Edison Ballroom.

Phyllis Emelda is a designer whose work has spanned the past four decades. This season she brings five collections to New York, showing Friday at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the Ballroom, Saturday at 12:00 noon and 7:00 PM in the Rooftop and Sunday at 2:30 PM in the Edison Ballroom.

Prashant Goyal Couture by celebrity designer Prashant Goyal will showcase their latest collection Saturday at 7:00 PM in the Edison Ballroom.

Regina's Couture Doll House is the newest brand of Regina's Couture, out of Texas, and will showcase her line of exclusive kids fashion Saturday at 10:00 AM in the Edison Ballroom.

Steadfast Productions, the vision of Grace Brucal, presents three collections on the hiTechMODA runways, showcasing the designs of multiple designers from her home country, the Philippines. Saturday 11:30 AM on the Rooftop and 3:00 PM in the Edison Ballroom.

Stylo de Lazo by Mto Oliveres launches both their first collection and their brand Saturday at 12:00 noon in the Edison Ballroom.

Yesi Rose Fashion, by Yessenia Hennessey, showcases her latest upscale collections Friday at 7:30 PM at the Rooftop.

