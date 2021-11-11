NYFW hiTechMODA Season 6

HiTechMODA® is an award-winning fashion event platform that has taken traditional fashion shows and combined them with the latest technologies and innovations to create a new experience for all.

Founded as a way to bring the New York Fashion Week scene to anyone and everyone who has ever wanted to experience the excitement, we have become a leader in presenting environmentally conscious fashion produced using sustainable manufacturing techniques on our popular ReGen Runway®.

As a top-rated independent fashion show, we bring a high level of visibility for designers to showcase their talents and create sophisticated marketing and advertising for their brands. Our slogan and our mission are Designing Opportunity™, and we pride ourselves in being the runway of choice for connecting emerging and new-to-market designers and up-and-coming models with industry insiders who are drawn to our exciting and unique events. As our relatively young brand continues to grow, we are expanding our reach and our connectivity including through a strategic partnership with Fashion Week Online (FWO), and an exclusive partnership with AfterPay, to provide unique opportunities to our designers. We are a brand that cares about the success of our clients, and we work daily to create opportunities for our designers and models.

hiTechMODA is an elevating platform. We recently received the Indie Fashion Gala 2021 Fashion Platform Award (@indie fashion Calendar(indiefashioncalendar) and designers from our runway garnered a total of 29 nominations for this event. As you look through the fashion presented on our September runway you can understand why!

Our goal is to elevate our designers and models through every channel possible. We continue to develop elevation channels and make them accessible to our designers, models, photographers, and all those in the fashion industry.

Our designer pages feature models from each designer's runway.

We are currently casting designers and models. You can find our application at www.hitechmoda.com

UPCOMING EVENTS:

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 7 – Réversion #noapology

February 10-13, 2022 – New York, NY

hiTechMODA NY Charlotte – Launch

March 2022

Orlando Swim Week – We “Walk on Water”

July 22, 2022 – Orlando, FL

hiTechMODA NY South Season 2

July 23 & 24, 2022 – Orlando, FL

hiTechMODA Latino – Launch

July 23 & 24, 2022 – Orlando, FL

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 8

Sept 2022 – New York, NY

hiTechMODA Paris Fashion Week – Launch

Sept 2022 – Paris, France

