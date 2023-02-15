NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 11: Producer PS Pamela Privette and Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe speak during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall on February 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)
NYFW hiTechMODA New York Fashion Week Highlights

Friday morning was a typical chilly day in New York City, giving amazing weather for the events planned for that day, the return of hiTechMODA to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) at the iconic Gotham Hall, in the Heart of Manhattan.

The show hosted 34 national and international designers during the two-day event. Crowds gathered outside the hall as early as 7AM and continued crowding throughout the event days. The event showcased 55 runways, with over a thousand international and national models and was broadcast live for those who could not attend and wanted to watch.

Royalty came to watch the hiTechMODA show, as Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe joined Producer, PS Pamela Privette in hosting the 5 PM show. The prince was joined by his mother, Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe.

During the New York City’s own, Heritage India Fashions runway, Prashant Goyal was presented the “Royal Art Award”, by the Prince.

Producer PS (Pamela) Privette and Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe speak and host during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall on February 11, 2023 in New York City.
Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe (R) presents award to designer Prashant Goyal (C) with producer PS Pamela Privette

Here are more highlights from the show.

Ukrainian violinist Assia Ahhatt played live as models walked the runway for Marc Defang Couture Friday 7PM show. Assia finished the runway with a beautiful solo performance. Assia Ahhat is a Kyiv born and raised violinist, who has mastered the violin at the age of five. She has won numerous European competitions and became a soloist for the Ukrainian National Philharmonic.

Assia Ahhatt performs during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall on February 10, 2023 in New York City.
Assia Ahhatt performs during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall on February 10, 2023 in New York City.

Miami based Polish model and influencer Caroline Derpienski, with over five million followers on her Instagram page, walked the runways for Mexican designer Alonso Maximo. Caroline is known for the positivity she spreads through her Instagram page. She has gained popularity after some of her fashion related posts went viral.

Caroline Derpienski walks the runway wearing Alonso Maximo during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall on February 10, 2023 in New York City.

Lyla and Peyton Wesson – sisters from Oxford, Alabama, walked the runway for LP Couture, a brand they co-founded) with “SunglassCat”. SunglassCat, otherwise known as Bagel, is a rescue cat from a Los Angeles Country shelter and is known for her collection of sunglasses. Bagel has a condition where she was born without eyelids, and cannot produce tears, so to protect her eyes her owner puts sunglasses on her. Bagel has almost a million followers on her Instagram page.

Designers Lyla Wesson and Peyton Wesson walk the runway finale for LP Couture during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall on February 11, 2023 in New York City.

Ukrainian designer Vel Yurchenko showcased her line By Vel with gorgeous bold designs, inspired by international model and renowned dancer Madonna Akhtar. According to her website, By Vel is a brand that is bold, daring, stylish, magical and charming. The show was a beautiful and authentic tribute to the charm and style of the designer with international Ukrainian violinist Assia Ahhatt performing live as models walked the runway.

Assia Ahhatt (L) performs as Madonna Akhtar walks the runway for By Vel NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall
Designer Vel Yurchenko walks the runway finale for By Vel during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall on February 10, 2023 in New York City.

Throughout the event audiences were treated to performances by artists Ava Breeze, Angelina Stanek, Carolina Rial, Sasha Anne, and .MV La Diva.

Ava Breeze performs during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall on February 10, 2023 in New York City.
Angelina Stanek performs during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall on February 11, 2023 in New York City.
Sasha Anne performs during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall on February 11, 2023 in New York City.
Carolina Rial performs during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall on February 11, 2023 in New York City.
MV La Diva performs during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9 at Gotham Hall on February 11, 2023 in New York City.

All photos: Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA

hiTechMODA shows next in Milan on February 25, 2023.

More Upcoming Events
July 21, 2023
Orlando Swim Week, Season 3, Hilton Buena Vista Palace, Orlando

July 22 & 23, 2023
hiTechMODA Orlando, Season 3, Hilton Buena Vista Palace, Orlando

September 8-10, 2023
NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10, Gotham Hall, Manhattan, NYC

September 22 & 23, 2023
Milan Fashion Week, Season 2 (Venue to be announced)

September 29 & 30, 2023
Paris Fashion Week, Season 2 SARL Salon Des Miroirs

##

Learn More

hitechmoda.com
New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week tickets

