NYBFW Designer Sketches

Bridal Fashion Week is here and we couldn’t be more excited! Next week, the latest and greatest bridal designers are set to debut their new collections.

Even more, the collections will establish the top fashion and accessory trends for brides to follow this year and beyond. If you haven’t experienced the glitz and glam of this event, we’re here to help you along the journey!

To commemorate the start of our favorite season, we’ve rounded up a special first look into some of the newest designs set to hit the runway. Keep scrolling for a sneak peek, and don’t forget to follow Fashion Week Online as we share more collections as they’re released!

Dana Harel

SS/23 Collection – Acqua

INSPIRATION: Dana Harel’s SS/23 Collection is a celebration of life, creativity, freedom, and the renewal of creation. Originally inspired by royalty, Acqua was designed using classic European figures twisted with a mediterranean feel reflecting the power of the sea.

Enaura Bridal

Fall 2022 – Among the Wildflowers

INSPIRATION: Introducing “Among the Wildflowers” – the new Fall 2022 collection from Enaura Bridal that is inspired by the raw beauty of the natural world. From dandelions and violets to daffodils and magnolias, this curated collection is effortlessly brought to life by our India-based artisans. Hand-beaded cutwork designs reflect pressed flowers and blooming flora, and are met with new styles of bodices, sleeves, and silhouettes.

Sophie Et Voilà

Cristóbal 2022

INSPIRATION: This collection is about his philosophy, his way of believing in fashion. To know that each dress has a name. One and only one. To say no to what I do not believe in and to bet my life on what excites me. I represent a firm with values, with a way of doing, with principles. At Sophie Et Voilà we never wanted to be commercial. We never thought about being others. Being different was never our goal. Doing something different has been the consequence of opting for doing things our own way. In a world where adaptation is everything, being true to oneself is a luxury that very few can afford.

The Atelier Couture

Shakespeare in Love 2023

INSPIRATION: Shakespeare In Love Perfectly shows The Bridal by The Atelier Couture‘s extravagant embellishments and whimsical style, fabulous wedding gowns fitted with fine corsets in the light of feminine curves, combining gorgeous trains that captures all eyes like the heroine of the incredible Palace Ball in Shakespeare’s plays. The glorious dresses, featured by various fabrics with different textures and multiple ornaments stand vividly revealed on the ethereal tulle, performing a magical midsummer romance.

