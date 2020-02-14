Noon by Noor Presents Fall 2020 Runway Collection at New York Fashion Week

Represented by CO.

For its 16th return to New York Fashion Week, Noon By Noor reveals its Fall 2020 Runway Collection on Tuesday, February 11th at Spring Studios, Gallery II.

Sitting front row was Bel Powley, wearing Noon By Noor’s Palmdale trouser and Westport top, alongside Jamie Chung in Noon By Noor’s Emerald Green Palmdale trouser and Harrison Shirt.



Noon by Noor

Photos: Runway images courtesy Noon By Noor

For Noon By Noor’s Fall 2020 Runway Collection, designers Noor Rashid Al Khalifa and Haya Mohammed Al Khalifa took inspiration from Bahrain’s traditional handcrafted doors and decorative architecture.

Intricate geometric shapes, which are carved in a shallow relief on wooden structures, doorways and buildings, are celebrated in this season’s fabrics. A scroll jacquard showcases fluid shapes from architectural details. Geometric lace in both black and white is more graphic in design, mimicking interlacing fretwork.

A bold scarf-tailoring fabric with a raw fringed edge in black and white provides a strong contrast to softer tones. Tweed, lined in golden oak, modernizes the traditional fabric. Satin in pure ivory is refined and alluring. Natural textiles in a utility blend linen-wool mix as well as cropped waffle knitwear, contrast the softer silks, chiffon and organza.

“We explored Bahrain’s architectural beauty through fabric and exquisite tailoring, sharp lines and earthly hues. It’s a collection both polished as a pencil skirt or wool trouser, but also leisurely and graceful,” said Noor Al Khalifa. “Softer, feminine elements such as lace and embroidery are incorporated as details to more masculine shapes, attesting to the brand’s aesthetic,” said Haya Al Khalifa.

Fall’s colors are inspired by the golden hour of sunlight at dusk. Muted tones and monochrome shades are drawn from sandstone and darker woodwork tones. Golden Oak, Rose Smoke, Ivory, White, Peat and Black create the seasonal palette.

Architectural angles and shapes inspire silhouettes and construction details of garments – narrow vertical slits, square necklines, released pleats and pin tucks. Shapes are both neat and minimalist as well as fluid and romantic.

Noon by Noor’s Fall 2020 collection allows women to wear the beauty found in Bahraini architecture in a minimal yet expressive way.

Notable Guests in attendance include Bel Powley (actress, The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (actress, The Gifted), Raveena Aurora (singer/songwriter), Karina Nigay (@karina_nigay), Camille Co (@itscamilleco), Summer Albarcha (@summeralbarcha), Christie Ferrari (@christie_ferrari), Hajra Tariq (@hajra_aaa), Lainy Hedaya Hoffstein (@lainyhedaya), Marina Bastarache (@marinabastarche) and Michelle Song (@callmemichs).

##

Learn More

New York Fashion Week

With love,

FWO