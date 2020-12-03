NOIRLDN Launches New Collection Starring Broderick Hunter

NOIR|LDN is a lifestyle brand based in London. The brand’s ethos aims to represent one’s personality, lifestyle and ambition through the choice of garments, fabrics and colours that reflects one’s style.

‘’The second collection has been carefully designed and developed to give a broad range of products that serve to compliment the customer’s needs. Furthermore, It was important for the brand to convey key important messages through the medium of fashion’’ – Dr Bilal Ali, Founder of NOIR|LDN



NOIR|LDN

The two key themes behind this collection are ”My Mother” and ”Freedom of Thought”. Founder, Dr Ali’s mother (as well as his late father) have played a fundamental role in his life and states without their support, guidance and love it would have been impossible for him to be in the position that he is and heis infinitely indebted to them.

Mothers have a unique role in the household and their sheer selflessness in investing their time and love into their children is truly beyond words. The whole campaign behind ”my mother” and the two unique pieces designed with this message was to increase awareness and show appreciation to our mothers.

The ”Freedom of Thought” campaign debuted with Broderick Hunter (shot in New York) who did an outstanding job in conveying the message. ”Freedom of thought” is an extremely important concept and fundamentally underpins everything that we do in life. It gives birth to ideas, character, freedom of expression, recognizing oneself and helps to develop a mindset which can help tackle struggles in life.

The collection is a mixture of outwear jackets, trousers, hoodies, jumpers and t-shirts complimenting the current season with premium mixed fabrics helping to maintain a minimal and modern aesthetic.

