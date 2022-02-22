No one Debuts With Respite Capsule Collection

No One is the culmination of over two decades of creative endeavors born out of Baltimore and founded by two friends who met in high school, Lenard Grier and Jameel Saleem.

Now based in Los Angeles, Lenard and Jameel have always had a tendency to delve deeply into their pursuits.



No One

With Jameel’s interest in films leading him to a successful career in Hollywood and Lenard’s passions for hip- hop and fashion driving him to create his first streetwear line in 2012, the momentum was built up for what now is considered a contemporary streetwear label, No One. Designed for those who are comfortable with ambiguities, oxymorons, and contradictions. Taking the approach of refining American workwear by maintaining the quality construction, and pairing luxury fabrics with gender-neutral silhouettes. No One is intended to embody the youthfulness of streetwear and the sophistication of bespoke suiting.

The “Respite” capsule collection is an introduction and a body of work Lenard and Jameel dedicated to No One. It is a breath of fresh air in today’s industry with garments designed for today’s innovators and tastemakers. An accumulation of time was put into these thoughtful and timeless products , which shows through the details. Piecing together some of the finest fabrics with details on the pieces, such as pairing applique with embroidery for floral imagery and subtle No One branding on the buttons, it’s safe to say Lenard and Jameel are taking the appropriate steps to becoming masters of their craft.

“We hope that this collection can instill a humble sense of confidence in our supporters and that hope, over time they experience the same joy wearing it as we did designing it.” – Lenard Grier.

The collection features pieces such as an Overshirt in a purple and green pastel tones, caps and beanies in the same colors, trousers and t-shirts.

The collection will be available online March 14th, but available for pre order February 28th.

