New York, Milan, London, Paris – Fashion, Fashion, Fashion

New York Fashion Week – arguably the most exciting time for fashion lovers, is again around the corner, February 9 thru 15, 2023. With less than 90 days until the official kick-off of New York Fashion Week, designers worldwide are preparing their collections, and anticipation builds as the season rushes toward us.

Some ask, “Why is it essential for a designer seeking recognition or solidifying their position in the fashion world to show in New York Fashion Week?”

New York Fashion Week is the first of four fashion weeks considered the “Big Four” of Fashion. New York Fashion Week, officially from February 9 to February 15, is closely followed by London Fashion Week (February 17 thru 21st), Milan Fashion Week (February 20 thru the 27th), and Paris Fashion Week (February 27 thru March 7.) New York Fashion Week kicks off with fashion enthusiasts from all over the world coming to New York and the eyes of fashion lovers unable to be in the city watching live-streams broadcasts.

HiTechModa

Designers arrive from around the world to showcase their collections after working endless hours to claim their stake in New York Fashion Week, prepared for the recognition earned by a designer with the status and influence of an NYFW designer. The fashion world is watching with photographers, magazine and blog editors, influencers, and buyers in their seats or viewing online.

Please note: It is essential to choose your fashion production company carefully. Designers looking to elevate their brand need to be aware all production companies are not ‘created equal.’ Unfortunately, there is no validating association in New York or any other location to guide designers in selecting a fashion production company. Which production companies are there purely for entertainment; which are there to promote their designers and provide promotion before and after the event; or which production companies don’t exist.’ (More than once, designers have paid a producer money only to arrive at a venue where there is no production, and the producer is ‘gone with the wind.’). Do your due diligence and research. Look at the website, request pictures, videos, and references, and ask other designers where they showcase. Beware of production companies that change venues without notice, do not return phone calls or emails, or only charge a la carte pricing, including air. Do your research.

hiTechMODA is a production company that has earned a reputation as one of the best production companies in New York. Entering its 9th season of NYFW, hiTechMODA has branched into producing in Paris Fashion Week and established the growing Orlando Swim Week, providing designers a viable alternative to Miami Swim Week. Further, hiTechMODA will take its award-winning production to Milan in February 2023.

The goal of serious designers is to elevate their brand, grow their businesses, sell their clothing to the public, and develop buyers, boutiques, and online businesses. Designers showcasing with hiTechMODA in the past have found themselves in online publications, on the pages of high-end fashion magazines like Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, and being interviewed for television shows and newscasts. It was recently announced that Adore Me, a lingerie brand founded in 2011 that showcased on the hiTechMODA runway during NYFW hiTechMODA Season 8 in September 2022, is being acquired by lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret for $400 million. So, indeed not just for showing with hiTechMODA, but the runway was selected with purpose and served its purpose well!

hiTechMODA offers complete production services, showcasing in carefully selected high-end venues to reflect the status of their designers and at extremely reasonable fees. This New York Fashion Week, hiTechMODA showcases their designers’ collections at the most extraordinary venue in New York City, Gotham Hall, in midtown Manhattan.

Designers may apply to showcase with hiTechMODA via their website at www.hiTechMODA.com or email opportunity@hiTechMODA.com.

2023 Events

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9, February 10 & 11, 2023, Gotham Hall, Manhattan

NYFW Milan, February 2023 (dates and venue to be announced)

Orlando Swim Week, Season 3, July 21, 2023, Hilton Buena Vista Palace

hiTechMODA Orlando, Season 3, July 22 & 23, 2023, Hilton Buena Vista Palace

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10, September 8-10, 2023, Gotham Hall, Manhattan

Paris Fashion Week, Season 2, September 29 & 30, 2023 (venue to be announced).

