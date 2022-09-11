New York Fashion Week: Tadashi Shoji Premiers Spring 2023 Collection

Tadashi Shoji, a global woman’s formal wear and bridal brand known for its effortlessly feminine designs, premiers Spring 2023 collection at NewYork Fashion Week.



On Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at 2 pm EST, Tadashi Shoji will debut his Spring 2023 collection with IMG as part of New York Fashion Week. The digital-only presentation will launch on nyfw.com and www.tadashishoji.com

Shoji, known for his impeccable fit, trademark ease, and fresh sense of femininity, will share his vision for Spring 2023.

Inspired by a dove’s flight on a spring wind, Shoji presents a collection of wind-blown shapes and streamlined silhouettes brimming with colorful optimism. Pieces include an ombré-hued gown crafted from bias-cut strips of crinkle chiffon, a black flared midi dress with allover appliquéd painterly flowers, and a mystic blue asymmetric gown with style lines abstracted from a dove’s in-flight silhouette.

Tadashi Shoji

The affordable luxury occasion dresses and gowns are priced between $300 and $700.

Spring 2023’s message encourages us to take off into the wind and soar to visionary heights. Shoji describes the collection as a true celebration in flight, inspired by the power of peace, grace, and hope. Because “When doves fly, peace is within reach, and hope is infinite,” says Shoji.

Photographer Andrew Lee lensed the collection, and videographer Eric Longden filmed the digital presentation. Models Antonia Ermolina, Miliya Tao, and Taylor Casey glide through scenes in bright dresses with exquisite detailing and close-to-body fits. Hair and makeup artist, Michelle Mungcal, created a clean makeup look, pairing loose curls with a soft pink lip.

Following the New York Fashion Week official launch, the Spring 2023 collection will be available to view on www.tadashishoji.com.

About Tadashi Shoji

Designer Tadashi Shoji, who stems from an artistic background, started his occasion wear brand in 1982 after noticing the few occasion dress options in the contemporary market. Celebrity fans include Michelle Obama, Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, and Ashley Graham. The TADASHI SHOJI brand is carried in over 700 major department and specialty stores worldwide. The company operates offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as showrooms in New York City and Tokyo.

