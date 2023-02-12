FWO
New York Fashion Week: Tadashi Shoji Premiers Fall 2023 Collection

Tadashi Shoji, a global woman’s formal wear and bridal brand known for its impeccable fit, trademark ease, and effortless femininity, premiers Fall 2023 collection at New York Fashion Week

On Saturday, February 11th, 2023, at 4 pm EST, Tadashi Shoji will debut his Fall 2023 collection with IMG as part of New York Fashion Week. The digital-only presentation will launch on nyfw.com and www.tadashishoji.com.

Shoji, who recently had his red-carpet designs worn by Jean Smart at the 80th Annual Golden Globes and Sheryl Lee Ralph at the BAFTA Tea Party, will share his vision for Fall 2023.

Inspired by gilded romance, Shoji presents a collection that combines his love for the ornate with an admiration for eccentric allure. Paillette-patchwork motifs deliver head-to-toe gloss, second-skin illusions resemble body gem adornment, and swag necklaces inspire bead-encrusted embroideries. Pieces include an opera cloak made from Baronet satin flowers, a sheer diamante mesh gown, and a slightly oversized evening coat made from plush eyelash yarn that mimics fur.

The affordable luxury occasion dresses and formal evening coats are priced between $300 and $700. Fall 2023 encourages us to defy the ordinary and celebrate sublime elegance. Shoji’s message is to “appreciate the enchantment of grandeur and choose glittering excitement to transform the everyday into moments filled with gilded romance.”

Photographer Andrew Yee lensed the collection, and videographer Eric Longden filmed the digital presentation in which models Paula Pavkov, Alexa Pollock, and Chelsea Publico move through a gilded set. Hair and makeup artist, Karolina Bernat, created a romantic look, pairing a half-up half-down hairstyle with shimmery eyes and a soft pink lip.

Following the New York Fashion Week official launch, the Fall 2023 collection will be available to view on www.tadashishoji.com.

About Tadashi Shoji

Designer Tadashi Shoji, who stems from an artistic background, started his occasion wear brand in 1982 after noticing the few occasion dress options in the contemporary market. Celebrity fans include Michelle Obama, Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, and Ashley Graham. The TADASHI SHOJI brand is carried in over 700 major department and specialty stores worldwide. The company operates offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as showrooms in New York City and Tokyo.

