New, Made-in-Miami Swimwear Collection by Black Designer Drops Today

Black designer Juanita Carmet is bringing diversity to the industry with the launch of Elspiri, a brand that pays tribute to distinct cultural influences by embracing all ethnicities and body types.

With a selection of vibrant florals, bright solids and eye-catching animal prints inspired by island-minded getaways, Elspiri’s colorful, coastal styles and versatile designs invite women to connect to their inner goddess to feel empowered, sensual and confident without compromising on comfort.



Juanita Carmet

Photo: Gary James

The collection’s versatile pieces are made to fit every body type and embrace a woman’s natural beauty.

Igniting a desire to travel this summer, the collection debuts with a selection of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits with matching shirt dresses and neckline dresses from its beachwear collection, available in animal prints, bright solid colors (including Plumbago, a color inspired by Pantone’s 2022 Veri Peri) and feminine floral prints.

##

Learn More

shopelspiri.com

With love,

FWO