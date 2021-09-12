Neon Streetwear Storms Spring Studios with Erigo X on Day 2 of NYFW

The first runway show by Erigo X was presented at NYFW: The Shows on Wednesday night at Spring Studios.

The Indonesian streetwear brand presented its Spring/Summer 2022 collection featuring distinctive construction, impeccable detailing, and a lot of color from monochromatic bucket hats to technicolored sneakers and strappy sandals.



Each look carried its own concept; from wide-leg tracksuits, embroidered and piping detailing and unique takes on drawstrings, and even a sportswear-inspired suit for the semi-casual office. The brand’s attention to construction was strong for sportswear, from eccentric cutouts, jumpsuits, and traditional Indonesian architectural accessories like woven earrings, a bralette, and handbags ranging from tote bags to tiny bags! The signature Erigo X was embroidered on dozens of pieces throughout the collection.

The theme of fashion meets function was prominent and highlighted a cool take on cargo pants with zip-off details and wide-leg silhouettes. The show featured over 30 models – including a few popular TikTokers and diversity displayed aiming to portray the brand’s focus for the season of “Fashion for All.”

Whether an all-black look or elements of a neon color palette such as orange tiger, lemon, teal blue, raspberry, and lime green all were made of luxe cotton and textile blends. The collection was shown on Wednesday night certainly formed a definitive DNA of Erigo X on the NYFW scene. The brand out of Indonesia was at capacity following COVID-19 safety protocols by IMG; editors, writers, stylists, and social influencers went wilds as each look of the debut collection hit the runway.

Some notable guests included: Love Island Season 3’s Cashay Proudfoot, Raul Frias from Love Island, Miss USA, Asya Branch, MLS Soccer Player Ricky Lopez-Espin.

About ERIGO X

Erigo is one of the top fashion brands in Indonesia and was founded in 2011 focusing on streetwear paying homage to the brand’s heritage. The first collection featured native batik and ikat designs. The brand’s founder Muhammad Sadad grew up in the small town of Medan in Indonesia and founded a successful concert ticket sales company. He parlayed this success into developing Erigo X with the vision to create an internationally revered brand accessible to globally, but always recognizing the brand’s Indonesian heritage.

The brand has become one of the largest brands in Indonesia and in 2019 was awarded the fashion brand award by Shopee Indonesia. While the brand has eyes toward global expansion, products are manufactured in Indonesia with an emphasis on creating jobs in the country.

