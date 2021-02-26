Negris LeBrum… Shows “The Homecoming” on the Runways of NYFW for Fall Winter 2021

Travis Hamilton, the Houston based Creative Director of the runway fashion collection Negris LeBrum, took to the virtual runway once again for his Fall Winter 2021 collection show.

This time, he did so as a designer featured on the official NYFW schedule & as part of the CFDA’s newly minted “American Collections Calendar.”



Negris LeBrum

The collection, entitled “Homecoming” was inspired by the fashionable story Travis & the Negris LeBrum collection has been telling over the last two decades. He saw this occasion to show once again anywhere he wanted as an opportunity to show in his own back yard, of Houston, Texas. Staged in the ‘Gus S. & Lindall F. Wortham Park’, just off the grounds of the Houston Medical Center, Travis moved in on a recent Saturday AM & staged an impromptu runway show in less than 90 minutes, much to the surprise of several bystanders who inadvertently scored “front row” seats to a NYFW runway show in the streets of Houston.

“I wanted to bring a piece of NY Fashion Week to the South this season, as I may not get the opportunity to show outside of NYC again for some time. I really feel these times are right for my brand in so many ways. I have always worked in what I refer to as a ‘conservative sexy’ aesthetic, allowing the woman who wears my collection to define the final feeling of the ensemble,” says Travis Hamilton, Creative Director Negris LeBrum. “The heart & soul of the Negris LeBrum brand is & will always be Louisiana, but my studio & current home are in Houston, so bringing the two together for Fall Winter 2021 is like a fashionable homecoming for me.”

Grounded in Black & White for the last several seasons, the color palette for Fall Winter 2021 continues to build upon this foundation with other colors like Deep Maroon, Old Gold & Burnished Silver being seen in the tweeds & supporting separates. Surface details on the textiles can be seen in the knits where several cutting-edge treatments lend dimensional details to the pieces that may not be immediately visible, but when discovered & experienced give the Negris LeBrum collection a sense of story & depth.

The Negris LeBrum woman is one of any age, size, race & social class. Inclusivity is part of the brand DNA & Fall Winter 2021 is no different. The Negris LeBrum story is an American story born out of societal pressures & matters of the heart. In the final frames of the collection video, the Black National Anthem can be heard playing while a quote from Eoutee Waux, “We will all die someday, so die loving someone” appears. What a beautiful, fashionable way to look at the world & live one’s life.

negrislebrum.com

