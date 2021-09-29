Negris Lebrum Debuted Its First Ever Sustainable After Party

Negris Lebrum debuted its first ever sustainable after party at the Atrium in NYC, following the debut of their Spring/Summer “Love Story Collection.”

Only fully vaccinated guests with ID cards attended. Negris LeBrum and founder Travis Hamilton are proclaiming loudly that the future health of fashion is sustainability, and with that comes a responsibility to ensure the health of all participants.



Negris Lebrum

In conjunction with the mandates set forth by the CDC and New York City, Negris LeBrum utilized a three-step safety protocol for guests who attended the Sustainable Soiree. All guests presented a valid vaccination card to gain entry and they were provided masks from sippyMASK and Negris LeBrum. Lastly, mask monitors were circulated to ensure that everyone complied to the mask mandate.

Negris LeBrum launched their Love Story collection at New York Fashion Week (Spring/Summer 22). The SS 2022 collection generated tremendous excitement. Being able to return to NYFW and introduce The Love Story collection to a live audience is a huge milestone for Negris. New and exciting plaids, colorful summer tweeds and sequins added to the foundational colors of black and white for collection. This season, like many from the brand’s past, showcased the next chapter in the story of Negris LeBrum.

Sharing this like-minded vision with Negris LeBrum on this momentous occasion were the following Partners and Sponsors:

Wella Professionals has been delivering innovations and services that enable hairdressers’ creativity for 140+ years.

Vara Winery & Distillery offer Spanish and American wines and spirits celebrating the origin of the American wine experience.

Archer Roose has built relationships with winemakers, preserving terroir, and source the highest-quality wine and grapes.

BuzzBallz reinvented Happy Hour in a fun and innovative way with ready to drink cocktails that contain natural juices and premium ingredients.

Sweet Lyfe Bakery offer delicious baked goods that are mouth-watering.

ZenWTR is an ionized alkaline water in a 100% recycled, certified ocean-bound plastic bottle.

Marc Harvey Beauty Cosmetics was created by Marc Harvey, a beauty expert and product developer that has worked in the industry for 13+ years.

Pause Play Wellness create chakra balancing healing candles that come with meditations and playlists for the ultimate self-care experience.

BYROE combines the best of clean, salad inspired ingredients and high-performance actives in innovative skin-friendly formulas made for all skin types.

Cooch Ball improves the function of muscles in your body that enhance your sensual pleasure and increase your personal confidence.

Earth Song Jewelry create a variety of jewelry that invoke a feeling of the artistic spirit of nature and the outdoors.

LAELA Beauty Essentials nail lacquers are free of toxic chemicals including formaldehyde, toluene, and triphenyl phosphate, and are vegan and cruelty-free.

sippyMASK is a social face covering with a magnetic adjustable mouth covering that makes drinking and eating possible without removing it!

Pit Liquor is a natural deodorant created with organic antibacterial ingredients.

Bea’s Bayou Skincare offers product-lovers relief for their troubled scalp and skin.

No Fade Fresh offer products that are crafted using plant-based ingredients: palm, coconut & sugar.

Terra Thread products are made using Fairtrade Certified Organic Cotton, ensuring that farmers have access to safe working environments, gender equality, and paid a fair price.

AYAM Beauty Care products contain 21+ minerals, 12 found in no other place on Earth, in their highest concentration in the Dead Sea.

Chaleur Beauty offer a collection of products that penetrate to the deepest layer of the skin.

Touchland Power Mist is chicly designed in a sleek container that is a vegan and cruelty-free sanitizer.

NI HAO BABE products contain natural ingredients, are vegan, and skin effective.

Scout & Cellar offers clean-crafted wine from all over the world, creating delicious wines.

K Bloody Mary Mix is an organic, all-natural vegan, textured mix that excites the palate.

L’OR Espresso’s ambition has always been to offer the best coffee in the world.

Wild & Pure offer wipes made with 50% repurposed cotton clothing scrap, and 50% unbleached USA grown cotton.

Ispalla Incense Peru incense are 100% sustainably harvested and is an ecological product, handmade in Peru.

C.B. Dough produce refrigerated pre-made CBD infused cookie dough.

