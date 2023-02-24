FWO
Negris LeBrum Black White & Chaussettes Collection’s Impress at NYFW

American luxury brand, Negris LeBrum, unveiled its Black White collection at New York Fashion Week (Fall Winter 23-24) on Saturday 11th. The brand also announced a new luxury sock capsule with images shot by renowned fashion photographer and filmmaker, Nigel Barker on Friday 10th.

Combining classic ready-to-wear pieces with houndstooth knits, corduroy brocade and the strength and elegance of the Negris woman, this collection, named Black White encompasses the modern woman of today. We are sure that the collection will be admired and loved by many.

Negris LeBrum’s commitment to innovation is also evident in their new luxury sock capsule, Chaussettes. With unique designs and compression health benefits, this capsule collection is sure to turn heads and provide consumers with a versatile accessory developed with exceptional craftsmanship and design.

Negris founder and creative director, Travis Hamilton revealed, “We are thrilled to share these collections with our followers. These collections are truly special and mark a new chapter in our fashion journey. We have put a lot of hard work and creative energy into designing pieces that are unique and stylish. We hope that everyone enjoys these collections as much as we enjoyed creating them!

The images from the Chaussettes (socks) capsule were the result of a shared vision between Barker and Hamilton. “When Travis Hamilton came to me with his new line of compression socks, it was evident that these were not socks to hide or shy away from but rather fashion statements that said look at my legs, I am free to be whomever I want.” Barker acknowledged.
Hamilton is a successful designer in the New York Fashion Week scene and has been showcasing Negris LeBrum’s classic designs for multiple seasons now. The brand is based in Houston, TX and proudly caters to the needs of modern women who desire timeless yet luxurious clothes. The team at Negris LeBrum has been dedicated to creating and providing exceptional quality pieces that make every woman look and feel her best.

About Negris LeBrum

Negris LeBrum (NL) was inspired by a love story that began during the 1940s, between a young beautiful French Creole woman and a handsome black man. Although their love was forbidden by societal difficulties, these individuals were brought together by a force that was greater than both and through fashion, their love story is being told to the world.

