FWO
FWO

Nayon Fall/Winter 2023 Collection at New York Fashion Week

‘Brut Generation’
The light shines in the darkness and the darkness did not comprehend it. John 1:5

Inspired by Brutalism, the style of architecture characterized by deliberate plainness, crudity, and the violence of imagery.

Refined form in the rawness is what comes into my mind when I think of our generation. The tailored layers of construction in these garments are hidden. The invisible layers I’ve put to these garments connote the things in our hearts that we try so hard not to reveal to others.

Like armor, these garments don’t have any closures.

There are only chains to wrap the body.

The darkness and the deepest darkness are the only things I see in this generation.

Nayon


Photos: Khan Jaehun

However, darkness is not the opposite of light it is the absence of light.
Darkness is not strange, nor negative. It is merely a state that’s empty of light waves.

To survive, animals are meant to detect the spectrum of light, not colors. Light brings in the color hues, so they come second. To survive in this world we are living in, we shall embrace the light seeping into the darkness.

I would like to send special thanks to LG Arts Center Seoul built by Ando Tadao, who’s known for his Brutalist architecture, for sponsoring the venue for the look book for this season.

##

Learn More

@official_nayon
nayon-official.com
New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

KGL Fall/ Winter 2023 – Agrestal Mind NYFW

New York FWO -
The mind is a prolific entity, a meadow brimming with oddities. Some are biomorphs, that imbue mundane visual phenomena with idiosyncratic forms while...
Read more

Aknvas, A.Potts, Atelier Cillian, and Melke NYFW FW23 Collections

Men's FWO -
AKNVAS Growing up in Denmark, AKNVAS’ creative director Christian Juul Nielsen was captivated by his native country’s storied past. Now living in New York, Nielsen...
Read more

Kevan Hall Fall 2023: Faceted at New York Fashion Week

New York FWO -
The timeless standard “Diamonds Are Forever,” sung by the legendary chanteuse Dame Shirley Bassey, served as inspiration for Kevan Hall’s Fall 2023 collection –...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

A RNWY Company

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.