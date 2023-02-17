Nayon Fall/Winter 2023 Collection at New York Fashion Week

‘Brut Generation’

The light shines in the darkness and the darkness did not comprehend it. John 1:5

Inspired by Brutalism, the style of architecture characterized by deliberate plainness, crudity, and the violence of imagery.

Refined form in the rawness is what comes into my mind when I think of our generation. The tailored layers of construction in these garments are hidden. The invisible layers I’ve put to these garments connote the things in our hearts that we try so hard not to reveal to others.

Like armor, these garments don’t have any closures.

There are only chains to wrap the body.

The darkness and the deepest darkness are the only things I see in this generation.

Nayon

Photos: Khan Jaehun

However, darkness is not the opposite of light it is the absence of light.

Darkness is not strange, nor negative. It is merely a state that’s empty of light waves.

To survive, animals are meant to detect the spectrum of light, not colors. Light brings in the color hues, so they come second. To survive in this world we are living in, we shall embrace the light seeping into the darkness.

I would like to send special thanks to LG Arts Center Seoul built by Ando Tadao, who’s known for his Brutalist architecture, for sponsoring the venue for the look book for this season.

