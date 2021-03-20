Natural Herbs to Boost Your Skincare Routine

Our skin has the potential to make even the most confident among us a little self-conscious. It is why the skincare industry generates hundreds of billions of dollars every year. There are always companies every Spring that advertise some product with a new formula that will make your skin glow like never before.

While there are many products that do deliver on their marketing promises, there are many others that are propped up mostly on marketing hype. Not to mention that while some synthesized chemicals may be effective, they are still harmful to the environment and some people as well.

Many people have started incorporating more natural herbs into their skincare routine. This can involve making your own DIY soaps, lotions, and other beauty products, but you can usually find products that contain some of the more common herbs on the following list. Before we go on, please remember to consult with your physician or a skincare specialist before trying any of the following options on your skin.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is one of the most commonly known skincare herbs out there. It is commercially sold as a remedy for sunburn, and also works on other types of burns. It has a natural cooling sensation. When used regularly, it helps protect the skin from the day-to-day damage the sun inflicts on our bodies.

The one downside to commercial availability is many aloe vera products are not as pure as they should be. If you are the DIY type, it is possible to grow aloe vera plants in your home and make your own gel out of the juice.

Basil

Basil is an herb most people recognize from the kitchen. It is used in a lot of mediterranean dishes. The leaves of the Basil plant also have antiseptic properties. It has been used by some as a treatment for acne, as well as as fungal conditions that affect the skin.

Basil is another herb you can easily grow in your home. You can also buy it in extract form.

Alfalfa

Alfalfa is a fairly common herb that is grown across North America and Europe. The leaves and seeds contain carotene and vitamin A, which are useful for skin health. There are skincare products on the market that use Alfalfa as an ingredient.

Alfalfa isn’t really a common herb to grow in your home. Buy it in extract form to mix in with a lotion base.

Chickweed

Chickweed is a weed in the carnation family that is native to North America and Europe. It has always been a popular herb in the medicinal rituals of the tribes that once inhabited those areas.

It has multiple properties that make it good for skincare, such as being an antiseptic, anti inflammatory, and astringent. You can apply the plant directly on the skin to treat irritation. It can also find room in your daily routine to help your skin recuperate from the day’s sun damage.

Kratom

Kratom is native to Southeast Asia, but is most commonly found and grown on the islands of Indonesia. It is an evergreen tree that can get up to 25 feet in length, and it is in the same family as the coffee plant.

It has been gaining popularity in the west, but it is still relatively unknown amongst herbalists.

Ancient Indonesians chewed the leaves to stimulate themselves while they worked the fields. It was also used aromatically for the same benefit. Topically, some say the chemical properties of the Kratom leaf helps promote an even skin tone.

If you want to try kratom for skincare, you want to first start with a good strain. Red Dragon kratom is one of the best.

Then, make sure you find a vendor that is approved by the American Kratom Association. An AKA-approved kratom vendor has to have each batch tested for purity by an independent laboratory.

Finally, mix the powder into your favorite lotion. Experiment to find the right mix.

Calendula

Calendula is a flower native to India. It is most popularly used in products that are designed to repel mosquitos and other insects. It is commonly found in extract form rather than plant form, but it is possible to find or even grow the flower in the right climate.

Calendula has properties that help rid the skin of bruises and other unwanted blemishes. It is a great herb to incorporate to maintain an even skin tone.

Give these herbs a try in your skincare routine and see if you notice any difference compared to products with synthetic chemicals that do the same thing.

