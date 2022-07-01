Nanushka Resort 2023 Collection

Nanushka’s Resort 2023 collection embodies a diverse range of artistic expressions and philosophies. Celebrating the beauty of imperfection plays out across the collection in both materials and silhouettes. Resort 2023, entitled Analogy, delivers a continuation of the previous season’s exploration of functional and intuitive design.

Analogy rejects the conventional notions of gender, physique and proportion – instead opting to communicate a refreshing acceptance of ‘flaws’, through the use of disparate materials, asymmetrical silhouettes and subverted designs.

“For Resort 2023, we’re celebrating the beauty of imperfection. Imperfection is present throughout nature, except it’s defined simply as existence. Analogy is a blend of artistic and personal reference points that explore material and design juxtapositions to evoke a sense of authenticity in the wearer. In Analogy, we present artful yet abstract designs with multifunctional qualities, and thoughtful fabrication pairings that create a textural clash – or, as some may see it, harmony. This collection aims to re-evaluate the idealistic perception of what it means for a garment to be beautiful – which harks back to Nanushka’s core design values – practicality, comfort and traditional craftsmanship.”

Sandra Sandor, Nanushka Creative Director.



Nanushka

Resort 2023 demonstrates sleek refinement and aesthetic functionality in equal measure. The collection’s approach to design effortlessly blurs the line between femininity and masculinity, altering and accentuating the physical form. Subtle modifications through the use of paneling, split hems and asymmetric necklines prevail this season, adding contemporary flair to designs.

Following on from Fall/Winter 2022, modern technical fabrics combine with knits to form classic silhouettes, whilst lightweight satin variations are juxtaposed with exclusive alternatives to animal skins such a snake, cowhide and pony. Vibrant pops of color and neutral-tones inspired by natural landscapes materialize in both loose and form-fitting designs, as layering remains an intentional styling expression. Traditional Hungarian needlework and lacework are a testament to heritage, craftsmanship and, ultimately, Nanushka’s core design values.

Accessories round out the collection with decorative new-season bags, like the Fringe tote – artfully woven from natural raffia and adorned with tassels across the base, giving a deeply textural and dynamic finish. The Triangle and Square bags, crafted into their eponymous geometric figures, also make their debut this season. Resort 2023 is a refined balance of the overt and subtle, with embellishments such as crochet stitching and hidden embroidery featured throughout our accessories, strengthening the recurring theme of aesthetic practicality. Meanwhile sculptural icons like the Origami Tote and Gather Bucket return to the collection, updated in soft alt-leathers.

Nanushka’s eyewear collection also expands, serving as a natural extension of the season’s take on gender neutrality. From the classic to the sculptural, Resort 2023’s curation of stylized eyewear combines fine craftsmanship with high-quality and responsible materials. Expressive geometric frames and gold-tone detailing are a nod to the avant-garde, whilst quintessential styles are reminiscent of the 60s and 70s.

