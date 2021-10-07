Nadia Manjarrez Studio Bridal Debut

Nadia Manjarrez Studio Bridal Collection features transforming silhouettes and modular designs that give the bride multiple distinctively different looks that seamlessly transition from ceremony to reception or after-party.

The collection offers silhouettes with detachable trains, skirts, and sleeves, as well as removable chiffon overlays.



Nadia Manjarrez

This season offers twelve styles inspired by Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing porcelain with metal, often gold or silver. The broken pieces are thought to be more beautiful for having been broken. Nadia was in the process of picking up her own broken pieces, following the tragic death of her father, due to Covid. After enduring this loss, one that so many others around the world can relate to, she collected those shattered pieces and decided to launch her own collection.

Ethereal chiffon detachable layers, French laces, silk, and beaded appliques accompany heavier Italian crepes and crystal fringe edges. Irregular cuts, metallic fabrics, style lines, and touches of silver are meticulous details sewn throughout the pieces, a soft reference to Kintsugi.

In an effort to provide opportunities in fashion to women in her hometown of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Manjarrez enlisted a team of all-female heads of household to help create each piece.

