Naama & Anat Introduces Infinity Fall/Winter 2020 Collection at New York Bridal Fashion Week

Naama & Anat’s New Infinity collection was a dream. The entire collection featuring delicate lace, exquisitely intricate floral appliqués, and flattering structured silhouettes and bold capes, showing that everyone is beautiful just as they are. The Runway show captivated its audience as guests enjoyed Chambord while previewing the new collection.

“The new collection INFINITY ♾ is all about my inner being and my connection to my source. When a bride is trying a dress she has to connect with her inner being. She looks at the mirror and say to her self I am not playing not HIDING I show myself this dress is my character my personality! I need to feel confident The connection with my inner being is bringing me to the endless love the endless satisfaction and I am grateful for this dress and design! This is the feeling the brides will get when they try our gowns the immediate connection.



Naama & Anat

Run Of Show

Photos: Tiana UBara @ubaraweddings

1. TULIP

Flowers heal me. Tulips make me happy! All this glitter will make your bride shine with happiness, corset glitter top with a comfortable boning structure, flowers are handcrafted into this beauty and the skirt hugs and loving the curves. Long train is also handcrafted with amazing flowers and finished with wide horsehair.

2. SUCCESSFUL

“All progress takes place outside the comfort zone.” A full lace gown corset top with low back, fitted lace skirt with same lace mermaid shape, the skirt lined with silk tulle in 2 tones. The cape top is made from the same lace and attached to ivory silk tulle.

3. SKY

Look at the sky, look how it shines for you. Glitter lace corset dress with a mermaid 2 tones silk tulle skirt. The dress has leaves Appliqués that create unique contrasting motifs. Silk tulle cape with matching Appliqués.

4. Hayworth

“All I wanted was just what everybody else wants, you know, to be loved.” Rita Hayworth This ivory magic lace fitted and flattering all body types open princess off the shoulders top and an illusion zipped back with pearls. The sleeves are detachable.

5. FAITH

Keep your dreams alive. Criss cross tulle and glitter top with a flattering glitter and silk tulle with an open back and train decorated with lace and pearls.

6. NARCISSUS

Love is like a beautiful flower, which I may not touch, but whose fragrance makes the garden a place of delight just the same. Deep V With delicate lace handcrafted flowers and a detachable lace train.

7. GARDENIA

Life is the flower for which love is the honey. Corset with handcrafted lace matches the lace skirt. Blush skirt made of Organza layers with Chantilly lace.

8. STYLISH

“Style is uniqueness Fashion is commonness. So, be stylish!” ( Md. Ziaul Haque )Cleopatra like front followed by a deep plunge full lace fitted dress with a detachable lace train and open back framed with handcrafted lace.

9. LIA

Create your own style… let it be unique for yourself and yet identifiable for others.” Semi see through lace dress straight silk chiffon and lace skirt with a rich detachable matching lace train.

10. GINGER

A lot of people would say ‘sexy’ is about the body. But ‘sexy’ is a woman with confidence. Beaded lace blush strapless sweetheart neckline, with a beaded border lace skirt.

11. HOPE

Classic silk gown with fitted corset. Gathered overlay of fabric strips that are pleated and gathered together to create a ripple-like effect. A big ball gown and a train.

12. SPIRIT

We don’t always need to be inspired or motivated; sometimes we just need to slow down and reconnect…This extra detailed deep plunge dress with off the shoulder design is made from 2 layers of lace. The top and the bottom is handcrafted with rebuilt lace, open back with illusion zipper and pearls buttons. The extra detachable open silk tulle is made from 2 tones silk tulle and lace frame.

13. DIVA

Sometimes you just have to throw on a crown and remind them whom they’re dealing with. …THIS SILK TULLE and LACE MERMAID DRESS WILL DO! Top made of ivory glitter base with nude sides for slim fit and lace on top with silk tulle unique skirt with tulle scraps and long train.

14. WONDER

Wonder is the beginning of wisdom. Full glitter mermaid gown with lace bodies and a princess off the shoulders top. The skirt is a real work of art, with remade lace and cut Appliqués.

15. AMORE

If I know what Amore is it’s because of you. Full lace beaded glitter lace with pearls dress with a beautiful train and nude sides for a slim fit creation. The Plunge and the back are framed with pearls stripe. The cape is made from glitter tulle.

16. SUPERIOR

No human race is superior; no religious faith is inferior. All collective judgments are wrong. Illusion back with zipper, princess front with detachable sleeves. Full lace fitted rich lace with a long train.

17. HALO

A ring is a halo on your finger. Full lace perfect sexy cut dress with a low back and train. The back has 5 rows of pearls with a Swarovski leave shape stone.

18. VIOLET

“Each violet peeps from its dwelling to gaze at the bright stars above” Heinrich Heine Corset top comfortable bones structure with lace details, two tones silk tulle for the delicate skirt and a lovely detailed cape.

19. VOGUE

Strike a pose and feel like a Queen in your glitter lace bodied mermaid dress! The skirt is so special and unique! Flower shape 2 tones tulle skirt.

20. STAR

“I will love the light for it shows me the way, yet I will endure the darkness because it shows me the stars.” Og Mandino Lace mini gown with lace sleeves covered by silk tulle with a slit. And guess what … a sexy open illusion back.

21. JULY

America means opportunity, freedom, power. Full glitter and lace dress light and sexy with this amazing open illusion back and Swarovski beads are draping in the most delicate way. Second skin to every bride. Beaded lace is everything! With a handcrafted detachable lace cape that can be used as a veil.

22. LIBERTAS

It’s LIBERTAS TIME! Full lace on top of a blush silk chiffon and glitter tulle framed with handcrafted amazing beaded lace. Most sexy v-shape low back with lace.

23. NOBILITY

“Your nobility looms up like a high mountain, Too high for others to attain to; But they may breathe the rare fragrance That your soul imparts” .LI BAI, “To Meng Hao-Jan” Full Chantilly lace dress so unique we are dazzled … the fit is almost perfect! Open sexy back with draping Swarovski beads and pearls on the shoulders.

24. BRILLIANT

“Unless you choose to do great things with it, it makes no difference how much you are rewarded, or how much power you have.” ~ Oprah Winfrey Deep plunge remade lace fitted dress with a detachable lace train and open back framed with handcrafted lace. The base material is a unique golden stripe.

25. CHERRY BLOSSOM

I want to do to you what spring does with the cherry trees. Glitter and beaded lace bodies with nude sides for maximum fit, attached to 3 tones of degraded silk tulle with a long train.

26. ORCHID

An Orchid in a deep forest sends out its fragrance even if no one is around it. This special beaded lace is nowhere to find! Can’t even describe the details! Blush nude stretched structure with the most incredible lace and detachable sleeves.

27. BREEZE

Close your eyes and turn your face into the Breeze. 3D rose gold print breezy dress 3 layers of fluffy feeling and a deep plunge neckline. Sleeves can be detachable.

28. PASODOBLE

A good dancer is not necessarily defined by great technique, skill or ability to pick up choreography but by confidence. Full double lace dress light and sexy with this amazing open illusion back and pearls are draping in the most delicate way. Second skin to every bride. Beaded lace is everything! With a handcrafted lace veil.

29. LUXE DIVINE

There is a divine purpose behind everything – and therefore a divine presence in everything. Blush Glitter tulle with lace top deep plunge and illusion back draping pearls and Swarovski beads, meet the perfect tulle skirt with 3 tones of silk tulle. Scarfs and train are 2 tones.

30. FAME

‘We need money. We need hits. Hits bring money, money bring power, power bring fame, and fame change the game”. Young Thug Blush structure with beaded and pearls lace on top, the skirt is made of many special cut pieces from wild silk and net tulle. Very unique structured dress.

31. ADORE

You can keep that one to your self… Chantilly sparkle lace handcrafted with 3D flowers. All the dress’s is lined with nude color stretchy fabric. The dress can come with or without the detachable tulle train.

32. HARMONY

There’s design, and there’s art. Good design is total harmony. The dress top is made from semi illusion straps decorated with tiny lace beaded flowers, the bodies is made of glitter lace and handcrafted with lace details. The skirt is a ball gown skirt glitter based and silk tulle on top.

33. SOUL

Listen to your soul, it always has smart things to tell you…Lace corset with deep plunge followed by a lace skirt with a mermaid shape from glitter tulle and handcrafted lace.

WE WOULD LIKE TO THANK….

Photographer

Tiana UBara @ubaraweddings

Videographer

Liza Nicanova @lizanicanova

Shoes

Shoedazzle @shoedazzle

Jewelry

AéTee Designs @aeteedesigns

Beverages

Chambord @chambordchannel

Production & PR

CLD PR @CLDStyle

