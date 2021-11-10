Moncler Goes Avant Garde with its Matthew Williams Collaboration

Today, Moncler boutiques worldwide welcome in the third iteration of 6 MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM, bringing designer Matthew Williams’ (@matthewmwilliams) combination of hyper technicality and crafted utility to an innovative selection of clothing and accessories.

Evolving his utopian uniform for Moncler Genius, Matthew Williams takes a dual approach of blending innovative construction with eye-catching metalware, establishing a distinctive design language that is both urgently metropolitan and instinctively of the moment.

This third iteration focuses on the tension of opposites: matte and shiny, natural and man-made, soft and hard, dark and light –- a collection created through an exploration in contrasting elements.

Heightened ultra-shine laqué nylon in black, used for cropped or long puffers, is contrasted with white opaque cotton. Meanwhile, duvets and long coats come in elegant nylon satin. Chains are threaded between the boudins of long or short duvets, in a direct play between soft lightweight down and hard metal.

Anatomical leather trousers add another dynamic element. The pragmatic look is completed with lug-soled boots, soft bags, metal bracelets and belts.

The merging of advanced innovation and crafted feel is the 6 MONCLER 1017 ALYX 9SM signature, swiftly translation Moncler’s mountain ethos to within a fast metropolitan setting.

MATTHEW WILLIAMS

Raised in California, Chicago-born creative director Matthew M. Williams has worked with top talents from the worlds of art, music, and fashion throughout his decade-long career, shaping a refined aesthetic universe grounded in street culture.

A keen interest in the creative process of fashion has led Williams towards extensive research and development into garment construction and greater fashion philosophy to present his brand, 1017 ALYX 9SM.

The comprehensive ready-to-wear and accessories collections harness inspiration from his California youth and global urban subcultures. Sustainability is a major focal point in Williams’ design and lifestyle. In June 2020 Williams was appointed Creative Director of the house of Givenchy.

