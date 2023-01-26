Mon Coeur™ Continues Sustainability Mission With SS23 “The Little Green Vibes” Collection

All products from fabrics to accessories are made of 100% recycled materials.





Following the launch of its eco-conscious kidswear collection last year, Mon Coeur™ returns for 2023 to continue its commitment to sustainability with a full range of children’s apparel. The new collection will be available on January 27th, 2023 on Mon Coeur’s website.

The Collection is made from 100% recycled and up-cycled materials and organic cotton from France, Italy and Spain and produced in Portugal. With sustainability at the heart of the brand it has a beautiful message of “making kids clothing that lasts, so that our planet does, too”.

Mon Coeur Spring Summer’ 23 presents sustainability through abstract shapes, forms and colors from the imaginary world that kids create, with a very warm and soft color palettes of pinks, green, and oatmeal colors with pops of neon colors on buttons, embroideries and drawstrings. Prints are defined through funky clouds, colorful scribbles, gingham prints and stripes blending modernity and edginess with a sprinkle of classic and timeless feel. A take on sustainability being fun, playful and accessible.

This collection is incorporating linen for the first time covering products like linen rompers for babies, gender neutral linen pants and linen dresses. Linen, as one of the most sustainable fabrics and the oldest sources of textiles, predates synthetic additions, pesticides and chemicals. Along with the new collection, the brand is expanding their sizings to Size 10 in response to the high demand from the customers.

Daughter of Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and wife of Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, Louise Vongerichten Ulukaya founded Mon Coeur™ in January 2021 after the birth of her son. She experienced difficulty finding kids’ clothes that were environmentally friendly, stylish, and comfortable enough for her baby, so she decided to start her own company to establish a sustainable and ethical kidswear label. With the mission of creating a healthier planet for children, Mon Coeur™ was born to imagine a world where the planet comes first, making kinder clothing for earth-loving kids. Mon Coeur™ has partnered with the 5 Gyres Institute and joined the movement of 1% For The Planet, donating 1% of sales for ocean and beach cleanups, tree planting, and supporting communities that are disproportionately affected by climate change.

Over the past year’s endeavor, Mon Coeur™ has been covered by many mainstream media outlets such as Forbes, WWD, Insider. For more information about Mon Coeur™and its sustainability mission, you can check out the brand’s website and Instagram.

