Minimalism Gift Guide

1 of 14 Commodity, Gold

100ml Bottle Gold is sleek, polished, and powerful, perfect for the friend you could describe the same way. The simple packaging makes it perfect to leave on a vanity and the scent is decadent yet light enough for everyday wear.

$105.00 shop now

2 of 14 Hôtel Magique,

Shell Art Print A print for even the most minimal at heart, because every apartment needs this hanging on it’s walls.

$45.45+ shop now

3 of 14 Aesop, B & Tea

Balancing Toner Aesop is known for creating high quality products that don’t require all the extra bells and whistles to be cult favorites. This toner that is perfect for refining pores and packing in hydration is a great gift for everyone.

$55.00 shop now

4 of 14 Hades Wool, Fear &

Politics Merino

Wool Jumper Let this sweater say it all so that they don’t have to. This sweater will be the coziest yet most chic gift under your tree this season.

$201.00 shop now

5 of 14 The Nue Co. RESET This set is a saving grace during the holiday season that helps calm skin troubles, supports gut health, boosts energy and immunity. We love the simple glass packaging and love the formula inside even more.

$180.00 shop now

6 of 14 Commodity, Book Candle This candle is a nod to simpler times before books were read on iPads and Kindles, when you could smell the pages of a good book while you got lost in the literature. Gift this with a classic for an instant hit.

$55.00 shop now

7 of 14 Himalayan Shot Glasses,

Uncommongoods Replace standard shot glasses made out of glass for these beautiful himalayan sea salt ones. These are perfect for your party-loving, tequila drinking friend.

$28.00 for a set of 4 shop now

8 of 14 Avion Single Origin

Tequila, Anejo Let’s be real, just because your friend has a very minimal style doesn’t mean they don’t like a good tequila. We love this elevated tequila from Jesus Maria, Mexico as a gift that goes perfectly with Himalayan Salt Shot Glasses.

$55.00 shop now

9 of 14 Gift Set, ONEOSEVEN Keep it simple and gift them a set that has everything they need for a complete skincare routine. From a radiant illuminator, to a buttery oil in gel cleanser to our favorite rose vinegar water this set include the brand’s best sellers that are sure to be a hit.

$79.00 shop now

10 of 14 Balsam Noir Candle,

Brooklyn Candle Studio Not all holiday candles have to be sparkly and brightly colored. We love this evergreen scented candle from Brooklyn Candle Studio that literally makes any room smell like upstate New York on a gorgeous winter’s day.

$35.00 shop now

11 of 14 Bedside Silhouette Carcafe

Set, Uncommongoods This simple carcafe set is the perfect bedside table decor. Artist Erdem Akan transformed a late night drinking glass into a modernist sculpture, and an amazing gift for the minimal friends in your life.

$75.00 shop now

12 of 14 Jade Facial Roller, Shiffa Jade is a symbol of purity and tranquility, looks great on a vanity and really sinks serums deep into the skin. Depuff skin and boost your glowing, radiant skin with this sleek jade facial roller.

$66.00 shop now

13 of 14 Carson & Jacqueline

nail lacquers, Zoya Zoya’s nail lacquers are gerat go-to gifts for the minimalist or maximalist on your list. Regardless of the season, outfit or skin shade these two colors will look great on literally everyone.

$18.00 each shop now