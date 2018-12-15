Minimalism Gift Guide

-
Commodity, Gold
100ml Bottle
Gold is sleek, polished, and powerful, perfect for the friend you could describe the same way. The simple packaging makes it perfect to leave on a vanity and the scent is decadent yet light enough for everyday wear.
$105.00
Hôtel Magique,
Shell Art Print
A print for even the most minimal at heart, because every apartment needs this hanging on it’s walls.
$45.45+
Aesop, B & Tea
Balancing Toner
Aesop is known for creating high quality products that don’t require all the extra bells and whistles to be cult favorites. This toner that is perfect for refining pores and packing in hydration is a great gift for everyone.
$55.00
Hades Wool, Fear &
Politics Merino
Wool Jumper
Let this sweater say it all so that they don’t have to. This sweater will be the coziest yet most chic gift under your tree this season.
$201.00
The Nue Co. RESET
This set is a saving grace during the holiday season that helps calm skin troubles, supports gut health, boosts energy and immunity. We love the simple glass packaging and love the formula inside even more.
$180.00
Commodity, Book Candle
This candle is a nod to simpler times before books were read on iPads and Kindles, when you could smell the pages of a good book while you got lost in the literature. Gift this with a classic for an instant hit.
$55.00
Himalayan Shot Glasses,
Uncommongoods
Replace standard shot glasses made out of glass for these beautiful himalayan sea salt ones. These are perfect for your party-loving, tequila drinking friend.
$28.00 for a set of 4
Avion Single Origin
Tequila, Anejo
Let’s be real, just because your friend has a very minimal style doesn’t mean they don’t like a good tequila. We love this elevated tequila from Jesus Maria, Mexico as a gift that goes perfectly with Himalayan Salt Shot Glasses.
$55.00
Gift Set, ONEOSEVEN
Keep it simple and gift them a set that has everything they need for a complete skincare routine. From a radiant illuminator, to a buttery oil in gel cleanser to our favorite rose vinegar water this set include the brand’s best sellers that are sure to be a hit.
$79.00
Balsam Noir Candle,
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Not all holiday candles have to be sparkly and brightly colored. We love this evergreen scented candle from Brooklyn Candle Studio that literally makes any room smell like upstate New York on a gorgeous winter’s day.
$35.00
Bedside Silhouette Carcafe
Set, Uncommongoods
This simple carcafe set is the perfect bedside table decor. Artist Erdem Akan transformed a late night drinking glass into a modernist sculpture, and an amazing gift for the minimal friends in your life.
$75.00
Jade Facial Roller, Shiffa
Jade is a symbol of purity and tranquility, looks great on a vanity and really sinks serums deep into the skin. Depuff skin and boost your glowing, radiant skin with this sleek jade facial roller.
$66.00
Carson & Jacqueline
nail lacquers, Zoya
Zoya’s nail lacquers are gerat go-to gifts for the minimalist or maximalist on your list. Regardless of the season, outfit or skin shade these two colors will look great on literally everyone.
$18.00 each
Body Hero Duo, Glossier
Showering is a ritual that should be accompanied by the most luxurious and decadent products. Glossier’s Body Hero Duo is exactly that, and every shower should contain this oil based gel that will make you want to shower multiple times per day. To hold you over until your next shower, the Body Hero lotion is your saving grace that will deliver tons of hydration.
$35.00
