Mila Hoffman Spring Summer 23 During Paris Fashion Week

The first things that come to mind when you hear “Paris” are glamor and style. The new collection from Mila Hoffman that was shown during Paris City Fashion Week at the American Cathedral is full of both!

Models dressed in bright, rich colored gowns glided on the runway like modern princesses. Their beautiful gowns glowed in contrast against the darker, gothic architecture of the American Cathedral.

Hand-dyed colored lace was used in the creation of this collection to achieve unique custom colors, the formulas of which are top secret! Along with the beading embroidery details, the hand-crafted fabric flowers are always a signature style of Mila Hoffman.

Mila Hoffman

Introduced in this collection is a new men’s suit design. The burgundy suit includes hand beaded embroidery with symmetrical lines. “We are so excited to create formal men’s wear designs! You will see more from us!” said Mila.

We asked Mila what her secret is to making her designs look so amazing. Mila replied laughing: “Thousands of yards of horsehair trim is my secret ingredient in “cooking” my creation!”

In reality each Mila’s gowns are works of art and very unique in their design and construction. Sparkling tulle, luxurious organza, couture lace and beading embroidery in unique colors make the new Paris collection absolutely stunning.

