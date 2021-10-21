Michigan Bred Brand Todd Patrick Launches FW21 Collection titled “ “Even Weeds Grow”

The Michigan-inspired brand Todd Patrick is releasing its FW21 collection called “Even Weeds grow” which is an extension from its previous fall collection, “A letter from Michigan”.

Designer Desyree Nicole, focuses on earth tones to further tell the story of the hometown hero.



Todd Patrick

Todd Patrick is a symbol of the current day rebels. “Reflecting today’s time, our past, and how it molds our future. It’s no longer the time to do what you’re told. It’s never been that time for” quoted brand founder Des. For Des, growing up with an athletic background was the core reason for dressing like a tomboy which is a part of the foundation behind Todd Patrick being designed for men. “

This collection embodies classic silhouettes and a plethora of fabric textures to be a voice in vision. A blend of streetwear, contemporary and elevated garments for the everyday wearer, maintaining functionality.

“Even Weeds Grow” – focus is driven by leather, and wool. From leather button-down Cuban shirts, silk tops, alternate versions of tailored trousers, the collection plays with various cuts, textiles and stand-out pieces. There is also a focus on multiple puffer coats, and matching prints throughout the collection that embody the fall aesthetic and voice. The designer is heavily inspired by mixing prints and textures to form a voice of her inspiration for the collection. With the madness around the world, she wanted to make sure this fall you stay grounded in your earth tones, and elevate your self awareness.

“Even Weeds Grow” first delivery is now available on Todd Patrick Website, and other items will be released throughout the winter as second segments of the collection.

##

Learn More

toddpatrick.co

With love,

FWO