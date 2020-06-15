More Changes for New York Fashion Week 2020 / 2021

Michael Kors will be moving his show to October / November 2020, away from the slate of New York Fashion Week shows still scheduled to begin September 11, 2020. Will other shows follow suit?

Says Kors:

“I have for a long time thought that the fashion calendar needs to change. It’s exciting for me to see the open dialogue within the fashion community about the calendar — from Giorgio Armani to Dries Van Noten to Gucci to YSL to major retailers around the globe — about ways in which we can slow down the process and improve the way we work. We’ve all had time to reflect and analyze things, and I think many agree that it’s time for a new approach for a new era.”

Unsold merchandise is just one of the repercussions of the COVID pandemic, with the closures further delaying production and deliveries of fall 2020 collections.

Kors said: “It is imperative that we give the consumer time to absorb the fall deliveries, which will just be arriving in September, and not confuse them with an overabundance of additional ideas, new seasons, products, and images. Prior to the late 1990s, the New York spring collections were shown from late October to the beginning of November, after the Paris collections. That calendar was in place for many decades and worked quite smoothly, and particularly in this age with the speed of social media, showing the collection closer to when it will be delivered makes logical sense to me.”

Kors went on to say that in an effort to streamline releases, he will eliminate resort and pre-fall, producing two collections annually for the Michael Kors Collection.

“I think it is also important to return to the idea that September and March are key months in launching the beginning of seasonal selling for the consumer. This is when key editorial and media content hit, when the weather is starting to change, and when people are ready to absorb new collections and product — that they can wear and shop immediately. Keeping all of this in mind, we will also be reassessing when the fall collection is released to the press and the public — most likely sometime between mid-March and mid-April.”

The larger question is whether other New York Fashion Week presentations will also opt to move. While this would mean upsetting the traditional “march” of the Big 4 fashion weeks — New York, then London, then Milan, and finally Paris — the upside might be a greater willingness of people to attend shows and travel.

As with everything COVID-related, it likely depends on how successful the world is in flattening the curve and feeling ready to stretch its collective legs.

