All of the trade shows and runway shows held during July’s Miami Swim Week have officially been cancelled. Swim Show, Cabana, Paraiso and Destination Miami along with smaller production teams have all announced the cancellation of events in July.

The Swim and Resort wear business is extremely seasonal and calendar-specific, so what options to brands have that want to do something to promote this year’s collections as well as next year’s collections?

We have contacted producers and here are a few options:

Swim Show, the trade show that started it all is working to move to a digital platform. It will never replace an in-person event, but there team is excited as it will be a lasting enhancement. They haven't ruled out an in-person event in the Fall if conditions are favorable. For more information, please email info@swimshow.com .

. Hammock, the trade show that catered to buyers and brands looking for an elevated experience decided late in 2019 to suspend the trade show. Clients and buyers can direct inquiries to info@lifebystyle.com .

. Cabana has announced that they will host a virtual marketplace going live on July 20 th . You can register to attend on their website here: https://cabanashow.com/virtual-marketplace/

. You can register to attend on their website here: Paraiso, the premier runway platform canceled July shows, but will host an event in August that will encompass both physical and digital platforms featuring fashion video presentations, fashion shows, and exclusive designer interviews with focus on consumers and brand sustainability efforts.

More About Paraiso in August

With the full support of the City of Miami Beach, Paraiso will present a number of in-person fashion shows and presentations and live-streams, all following the strict CDC guidelines on social distancing and other methods preventing the spread of COVID-19.

All swimwear enthusiasts will be able to RSVP (info. to come) to these events, and attend based on capacity.

“We are fortunate that Florida is reopening much more quickly than expected, making it possible for us to hold Paraiso Miami Beach just a month away from the originally scheduled dates,” said Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, creative director of PARAISO Miami Beach. “We understand the priorities and challenges that brands are facing at the moment. The fundamental platforms that need to be re- activated for the fast recovery of the fashion system as a whole are trade and marketing platforms.”

Alongside industry leading brand partners, Beach Bunny, Acacia, Vitamin A Swim, Luli Fama, Agua Bendita, Maaji, and Verde Limón, Paraiso engaged with a highly sophisticated, and creative technology partner theCxn for its new virtual showrooms, who will be supporting in unique ways, helping brands sell their collections in a more creative and visually immersive way.

ParaisoMiamiBeach.com digital platform and marketplace will focus on new business opportunities for brands, and boost the visibility of their Resort 2021 Collections by activating commercial contacts in order to generate new orders. The service will be operational from August to November. Retailers will be able to schedule virtual appointments, shop from curated collection videos, and truly connect and engage with brands from anywhere.

Through designer introduction videos, shoppable runway presentations, and virtual rack with cross-merchandising capabilities, exhibitors will better communicate all the facets of their brand identity and provide buyers with a unique experience.

