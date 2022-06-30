Miami Swim Week 2022: Global Restaurant Brand Chotto Matte Partners with Aguaclara Swimwear for Exclusive Pop-Up

Miami’s iconic fashion festival Miami Swim Week, is kicking off on July 14 and global restaurant brand, Chotto Matte will be celebrating in style.

The Nikkei themed restaurant is partnering with Peruvian-based, global swimwear brand, Aguaclara to feature an exclusive pop-up for locals and visitors alike to view and purchase the brand’s newest collection right in the heart of the restaurant.

The on-site pop-up will remain open throughout Miami Swim Week through July 18.

With a focus on staying true to its Peruvian and Japanese roots, Chotto Matte represents more than just its bold food menu. Similarly, Aguaclara takes pride in designing all of its pieces and fabrics in Peru alongside local, expert artisans. Both international brands share a passion for bringing their authentic culture to customers worldwide in the most exciting and luxurious cities of the world including St Tropez, Cannes, Antibes, London, Miami, Toronto and more. Together, they are excited to blend fashion, food and Peruvian influence this Miami Swim Week.



