Scott Elliott is FWO’s Head of Business. His experiences in events entertainment, games, and technology shape the future growth of FWO. He has worked with partners including Marvel, Blizzard Entertainment, and Steve Aoki. Scott is equally at home shopping thrift stores and designer boutiques, and is eager to meet you in one of the many emerging metaverses to mint NFT wearables.

Into the Metaverse of Fashion with Tokens.com CEO and Metaverse Group Executive Chairman, Andrew Kiguel

The enthusiasm train for metaverse and NFT commerce in fashion continues to build steam as we emerge from a month of physical fashion shows across the globe and surge toward the end of March and the first Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW).

Beginning March 24, Decentraland — one of the first and most well-known playgrounds for persistent digital worlds — will host MVFW’s series of virtual reality experiences.

The events will take place in Decentraland’s Fashion District, recently purchased by Metaverse Group in a $2.4M virtual land deal that’s the largest-ever for digital real estate.

Far from being a niche event, Metaverse Fashion Week is already receiving considerable enthusiasm from the industry.

Selfridges will kick off the event on March 23 with the inauguration of its flagship metaverse store, featuring immersive experiences with Paco Rabanne and Victor Vasarely, and shows will include the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Dundas, The Fabricant, and crypto artist FEWOCiOUS.

Metaverse Fashion Week is already receiving considerable enthusiasm from the industry

A luxury shopping area inspired by Paris’ fabled Avenue Montaigne will host virtual brand/shopping experiences by Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, Elie Saab, Jacob & Co., Franck Muller, Garrett Leight, Cavalli, Faith Connexion and Faith Tribe, Nicholas Kirkwood, and Chufy, among others.

But how does one attend? And what can attendees expect to see?

FWO spoke with Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com, parent company of Metaverse Group, to find out more.

Interview with Andrew Kiguel

Q: Who can attend Metaverse Fashion Week, and what makes it such an exciting opportunity?

Anybody with an internet connection can attend, it’s free, and it takes one minute to create a guest account and avatar.

We expect a broad audience, because the curiosity factor is so high. Many people have wanted to attend New York or Paris Fashion Week but couldn’t, and Metaverse Fashion Week allows people to attend from their own homes.

it’s free, and people can attend from their own homes

The experience itself will be exciting and recognizable to attendees of fashion events; there will be runway shows and experiences, much as there are in the physical world. But in Decentraland, attendees will be able to interact with the models and clothes.

If you like a model’s clothes, you can click on them and navigate to a shopping experience on the designer’s site for that line of physical fashion to be delivered to your home. Or in some cases, you might want to own the digital outfit used in the show on your avatar, so you could buy the clothing as an NFT, so long as you have connected a digital wallet, like MetaMask.

If you like a model’s clothes, you can click to have them delivered to your home

Q: What about the styles and the models at MVFW? Will there be something special about the shows that follows different rules than physical fashion week shows and events?

One of the most exciting things about hosting a fashion event in the metaverse is that the rules of physics need not apply to the designs.

Instead of being constrained by weight and gravity, designers can create looks that would be impossible in the physical world.

designers can create looks that would be impossible in the physical world

Q: What’s special about Decentraland? Why did Tokens.com and the Metaverse Group invest so heavily there?

Decentraland has already proven its ability to host large events, with the huge concerts attended by over 50,000 people, and they are helping brands to create something special.

While the Metaverse Group has invested in land in six metaverses so far, we believe that the experience of being able to attend Metaverse Fashion Week in Decentraland for free, to be able to attend after-parties, enjoy live concerts, and shop for physical and digital fashion will be an incredible way of building inclusionary spectacles to bring people together.

we believe Metaverse Fashion Week will be an incredible way of bringing people together

##

How to Attend

Create a free guest account before or on March 24 at Decentraland.com for fast access or create a free account linked to a digital wallet to be able to make purchases at the show.