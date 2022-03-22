Into the Fashion Metaverse

Vogue Business will host The Metaverse Experience, a first-of-its-kind, immersive experience, designed to explore fashion’s new terrain. The event invites guests to join informative panels and keynote sessions, all within the metaverse.

During the two-hour experience, attendees can learn from a range of experts on how to make sense of fashion’s new terrain, while having the opportunity to explore this immersive, sensory world delivered by Journee, to highlight the new technology.

Vogue Business The Metaverse Experience sessions and speakers include:

Why fashion belongs in the metaverse

Maghan McDowell, senior innovation editor, Vogue BusinessThis talk, the first stop in the experience, will offer an introductory look at the key terms, themes and milestones related to fashion’s role in the metaverse. Building for the metaverse

Sallyann Houghton, Unreal Engine business development for media, entertainment and fashion, Epic GamesVirtual worlds aren’t limited to the laws of physics, offering an unprecedented opportunity for creativity. This talk will share what to know about virtual worlds, from what’s happening right now to what’s possible next. The present and future of metaverse commerce

Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president VP of global business, MetaBrands and creators can already get a head start on many metaverse technologies, such as AR try-on and live shopping. In this session, we will explore how brands can best prepare for metaverse commerce, and how that extends into the future. What do NFTs have to do with the metaverse?

Max Pinas, executive creative director, DeptThis presentation will connect-the-dots on two hot topics — the metaverse and NFTs. Taking a deep dive into the opportunity for brands, it will highlight recent projects and preview upcoming drops. The legal considerations of virtual goods

Jeff Trexler, associate director, Fordham University’s Fashion Law InstituteLaws haven’t caught up with the metaverse, but that doesn’t mean brands can’t start preparing now. This session will explain the most important legal considerations when creating digital items and building virtual spaces. Tapping into the Gen Z zeitgeist

Joanna Lambert, president and general manager of consumer, YahooNigel Tierney, head of immersive content, Yahoo StudioHear how and why Yahoo is working with emerging designers to connect the next generation with their digital selves through augmented reality, holograms, gaming and QR codes. This interview will describe how the evolution of recent brand projects reveals the future of Gen Z in the metaverse.

