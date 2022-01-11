Mens Wear 2022: Top 22 Essential Items to Refresh Every Man’s Wardrobe for The New Year

The fashion industry is ever evolving. From hoodies to turtleneck tops we have seen everything coming into trend and disappearing.

So, why make some empty resolutions when you can also just focus on dressing like yourself and bringing the best in you. Oviosously for doing so, you would need to fill your wardrobe with essentials that will never go out of trend.

Look into the collection of 22 essential items to refresh every man’s wardrobe for The New Year below and start shopping today! Combine these as per the event and rock it. Before we get started, you can note that some of these products may have a built bar promo code or an at&t promo code.

What to Wear on New Year’s Eve for Men

Before we get into our compilation of ensembles, here are a few go-to recommendations, as well as some dos and don’ts to keep in mind when dressing up for New Year’s Eve:

Your wardrobe selections will be determined by the nature of the event. Are you ready to take on the club scene? Are you going to a black-tie event? Or do you intend to go on a date with your significant other? Each type of function necessitates a somewhat distinct look, so keep reading to view our costume suggestions for the same.

If you intend to party outside, keep an eye on the weather. A sturdy (but elegant) winter coat should surely be factored into your attire if you want to start off the new year on a positive (and fashionable) note.

New Year’s Eve is the one event you can count on to justify dressing up, so don’t be afraid to go all out. While it’s unlikely you’ll need to dig out your old wedding gown (don’t do that… unless you’re attending a black-tie event – but more on that later), Instead of the standard tee shirt and sweatpants mix, go for an outfit that stands out and makes a statement.

A house party and a dinner party are not the same thing. What you wear to your best friend’s house will be different from what you wear to your boss’s dinner party. Remember this and dress accordingly.

The Only Denim Shirt You’ll Ever Need

A Levi’s denim shirt will last just as long and match with just as many outfits in your closet as your go-to white Oxford, but the more damaged it becomes, the cooler it will seem.

The All-Purpose Hoodie

Todd Snyder’s Champion sweatpants are durable enough to carry you from a coffee run to the gym to a casual Friday at the office (just put it under that navy suit we just told you about.)

The Basic Beanie

With a rib knit beanie in a solid neutral hue, you can hide terrible haircuts, keep your ears toasty, and look darn great all at the same time. Uniqlo always has a few ideal solutions on hand.

The Right Base Layers

The base of any ensemble is slim, shortened trunks or boxer briefs that keep everything in place. Fortunately, the people at CK have perfected them, so all you have to do now is start buying these guys in quantity.

The Not-Quite-an-Investment Watch

Not ready to invest in a serious diver like Rolex or Omega? You’re in luck: Seiko’s much-lauded 5 series has everything you might want in a diving watch—an automatic movement, a day and date display, a protected crown at 4 o’clock, water resistance, and a nearly unbreakable case—at a price that won’t require a second mortgage.

The Hardworking Cotton Pants

Dickies makes a mean pair of pants, according to skater adolescents, construction workers, and no-nonsense dads. Even if you don’t fit into any of these categories, you should read this.

The Unstuffy Turtleneck

Turtlenecks are thick-framed glasses that can be worn without a prescription or adequate bone structure. They quickly make you appear smarter and more sophisticated, especially in a studious colour like Todd Snyder’s mustard brown.

The Around-the-Clock Trouser

There’s no reason to save your formal pants for special events when they’re this good—roomy and comfy, statement-making but flexible. Wear them with anything, just like you would your jeans.

The Striped Dress Shirt

Patterns can be difficult to master. A blue striped button-up, such as this one from Ralph Lauren, is not. It’s as simple to wear as white, yet it adds depth and complexity to your outfit.

The Investment Suit

Given the state of the world, it’s likely that you haven’t been required to wear a suit in a long time. But if the occasion arises again, this is the one you’ll want: unstructured and easy, in a rich, sophisticated blue that goes with everything.

A Sweater That Makes Every Outfit Better

A cashmere knit in a bold solid hue can dress up any pair of slacks in your wardrobe. Everlane’s current sales and low pricing are especially hard to pass up.

##