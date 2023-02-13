FWO
FWO

Melke FW23 New York Fashion Week Runway Collection

Creative Director Emma Gage debuted the brand’s upcoming collection with their first runway show, which took place at Spring Studios in New York this afternoon at 1:00 PM. The runway show was sponsored by Afterpay, with footwear provided by Dr. Martens, jewelry by Marlyn Schiff, tights by Les Belles, and accessories by Lizzie Fortunato.

Melke’s AW23 collection is inspired by the Roald Dahl classic James and the Giant Peach and Tim Burton’s 1996 film adaptation. Full of peaches and pests, Melke leans into detailed craftsmanship and handwork more than ever before. Irregularities are to be embraced as pieces throughout feature thoughtful handwork, calling attention to the process and experience that goes into crafting each item. Including handcrafted peaches in Brooklyn, embroidered bugs from a Ukrainian artisan, and environmentally friendly Italian wool, the collection connects global vendors showcasing that sustainability can be dynamic. As innuendo abounds and mischief reigns, you’ll be wanting to sink your teeth into this juicy collection.

Melke


Photos: Chad Moon

What: Melke FW23 Collection
When: Sunday, February 12th, 2023 at 1:00 PM
Where: Spring Studios, 50 Varick Street, New York

##

Learn More

@melkenyc
melkenyc.com
New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

ZCRAVE x BELLA NYFW Gallery

New York FWO -
(Photos: Michelle Behre Photography) On Saturday, February 11th, fashion week elites gathered at the SoHo flagship for international fashion brand ZCRAVE. ZCRAVE founder Hila Shtork...
Read more

Into the ’90s with Son Jung Wan at New York Fashion Week

New York FWO -
For Korean designer Son Jung Win’s latest fall collection at Spring Studios the designer featured a wide range of dresses and suits in lilac,...
Read more

Herve Leger Presents the Fall/Winter 2023 Collection at the Club Room at Soho Grand During NYFW

Paris FWO -
Herve Leger presented the Fall/Winter 2023 collection by Christian Juul Nielsen on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. Celebrities, influencers, and media gathered at The Club...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

A RNWY Company

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.