Melke FW23 New York Fashion Week Runway Collection

Creative Director Emma Gage debuted the brand’s upcoming collection with their first runway show, which took place at Spring Studios in New York this afternoon at 1:00 PM. The runway show was sponsored by Afterpay, with footwear provided by Dr. Martens, jewelry by Marlyn Schiff, tights by Les Belles, and accessories by Lizzie Fortunato.

Melke’s AW23 collection is inspired by the Roald Dahl classic James and the Giant Peach and Tim Burton’s 1996 film adaptation. Full of peaches and pests, Melke leans into detailed craftsmanship and handwork more than ever before. Irregularities are to be embraced as pieces throughout feature thoughtful handwork, calling attention to the process and experience that goes into crafting each item. Including handcrafted peaches in Brooklyn, embroidered bugs from a Ukrainian artisan, and environmentally friendly Italian wool, the collection connects global vendors showcasing that sustainability can be dynamic. As innuendo abounds and mischief reigns, you’ll be wanting to sink your teeth into this juicy collection.

Melke

Photos: Chad Moon

What: Melke FW23 Collection

When: Sunday, February 12th, 2023 at 1:00 PM

Where: Spring Studios, 50 Varick Street, New York

