Melbourne’s Finest BROTHERWOLF Expands into the US

Emerging out of Melbourne, Australia BrotherWolf whom is seen as a cultural icon has launched in the US releasing some of their staple pieces which range from hoodies, caps, and a wide range of T shirts.

Founded by Irishman Padraig Whelehan in 2014, BrotherWolf is a place for community and like minded individuals for an innovative barber experience.



Whelehans long term vision for Brother Wolf was a social club, where passionate and artistic Melbournians could create, explore, make and revolutionise the way barbers fit into our cultural vernacular. Arguably one of Melbourne’s finest barber shops, Whelehan has decided to expand his reach centering the idea of diverting into the states.

The pieces featured in the US drop consist of a hoodie which reads Brother Wolf and the letter B in a strong bold font. The collection price ranges from $50-$200 USD.

All items can be purchased at brotherwolf.com.au

