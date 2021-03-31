Meet Idalia Salsamendi – Entrepreneur, Business Strategist and Fashion Insider

Brilliantly disrupting the digital marketing industry to propel businesses forward, top business strategist and influencer in her own right, Idalia Salsamendi has been revolutionizing social media for over a decade. With over 17+ years of invaluable top-tier talent management and PR experience, and a 360* understanding of social media marketing, Idalia launched her namesake strategy company as the premier destination for both brands and influencers alike.

In the summer of 2016, Idalia launched her own company, Idalia Inc. She has conceived and executed powerful and effective campaigns for prestigious houses and brands such as Chopard, Valentino, Stuart Weitzman, Cinq à Sept, and L’Oreal to name a few. Idalia also takes tremendous pride in creating impactful and outside-the-box business strategy plans for top influencers and entrepreneurs. Her current roster has the best in the fashion and beauty space: Chriselle Lim, Alexandra Pereira, Brittany Xavier, Caitlyn Warakomski, and Coco Bassey.

Q: Tell us your story, how did you start in the fashion and media industry?

Interestingly enough, I actually grew up in the entertainment industry. By the age of 8, I was already in various tv shows and commercials. It wasn’t until after I graduated college that I started to tip my toes into the fashion industry and started working more behind the scenes. Since then I’ve never looked back.

Q: What have been the highlights of your career?

I try not to focus too much on the highlights of my career, as I’m always thinking, “The best is yet to come.” That’s what fuels my passion and makes me genuinely excited to work every day. I can name points in my career where I’ve thought to myself, “Damn, I’ve made it.” but that thought is always fleeting because it’s ungraspable and brutally unreliable. It’s ego-driven. What good would it do me if I really thought “I made it”? It’s a bit self-gluttonous and I aim to always keep my feet firmly planted on the ground.

Q: What motivated you to get started with your own company?

After almost a decade working the “agency life” I knew there had to be more to this industry than just booking jobs. I had to find the soul of what this industry is all about, and that’s what I set out to do. When I stragezie with either brands or influencers, I’m continually digging for the bigger-picture. I’m not out for a flash on the pan. I’m not out to create a digital campaign that is void of any human communication. I’m not out to hoard information so only a few are given the opportunity to truly succeed. Idalia INC is about creating a space for all to thrive.

Q: What would you say are the biggest challenges in the industry?

Challenges are just glass ceilings waiting to be broken. In 2012, my challenge was getting brands to understand that “bloggers” were the next big thing, and they would prove vital for brands’ marketing and advertising goals. That glass ceiling already shattered but new ones take their place. The challenges I’m seeing today actually have more to do with mental health than anything else. We are living in a world of constant comparison, and that needs to be addressed and dealt with head-on. We have a tremendous responsibility to the younger generation to ensure their sense of self-worth isn’t subject to the number of likes on a post.

Q: What does success mean to you?

Success means being able to go to sleep at night with a clear and peaceful mind. It’s as simple as that for me.

Q: Do you have any advice for someone wanting to become an influencer?

Now that the influencer market is so heavily saturated, having a unique point of view is paramount. Above all, use social media for a bigger purpose than just trying to sell the latest handbag. Influencers have a social responsibility, and brands are looking more and more to women and men with a true voice.

Q: What are your next projects?

It’s so exciting to announce that I’m relaunching my website www.idaliainc.com which will include new online courses, live strategy sessions, and of course The Influencer Masterclass. I also have some incredible projects up my sleeve, but you’re going to have to stay tuned for that.

Q: Where do you see fashion in the future?

Call me an eternal optimist, but fashion will be at the forefront to a more sustainable planet. When we look at climate change and what the industry contributes to it, we have to shift the proverbial tide. We have to take responsibility when it comes to sustainability in all aspects, from farming, to garment dyes, to mass-made production (ie: “fast fashion”), to the way items are packaged and shipped. We are currently living in the age of the wake-up-call, now it’s up to us to actually do something about it, and leave the Earth better than how we found it.

##

Learn More

idaliasalsamendi.com

With love,

FWO