Mashama Ready to Wear Spring Summer 2020

The MASHAMA Spring Summer 2020 collection shown at Paris Fashion Week is a “distillation of women’s evolution.”

This season Masha Ma took her inspiration from Alex Garland movie EX MACHINA, which integrates perfectly in the last chapter of their “Trilogy of Future Feminism.” Ai Ava protects herself with clothes to cheat and fight. When she comes out to the real world, she becomes a real woman. Like MASHAMA women who are strong, independent, elegant, in a permanent evolution, always in pursuit of perfection.



Mashama

This season, the designer continues to explore multiple cuts and asymmetries. Tweed, check print lace and suits are heading to an advanced direction from the previous collection. These fabrics come together to create a surreal but life-like scene. In contrasts with the previous season’s oversized silhouettes, suits are tighter on the body, highlighting the elegance and sensuality of the female figure.

Crystal meshes overlaying silhouettes catch the light. Yellow, lime green and bright orange bring tonic touches while large silver eyelets accessorise some sections of the collection.

MASHAMA continues her collaboration with the best European fabric manufacturers. The tweed used is from the French company Malhia Kent. Drill cotton and cyber green acetate are from Bonotto in Italy. All the yarn of jacquard is made from recycled plastic, and all the fabrics from Bonotto are eco-friendly.

