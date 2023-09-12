“Marriage is Wonderland” Gita Omri Spring Summer 2024

On Friday, September 8, the world of fashion was treated to a mesmerizing spectacle as Gita Omri presented her highly anticipated fashion show, “Marriage is Wonderland,” as part of New York Fashion Week.

With a theme that explored the intricate dynamics of relationships, Omri’s collection enchanted the audience with a captivating blend of 70s disco glam and 80s pop, intricately crafted trompe l’oeil detailing, and a stunning array of design elements, including button as pattern detailing, color blocking, metallic print florals, “halfsies” dresses, and shimmering sequins.

The fashion extravaganza was a remarkable journey through the complexities of love, expressed through a diverse range of fashion statements. The color palette, ranging from sultry navy and enigmatic black to sophisticated grey and a full spectrum of pinks, added depth and emotion to each carefully curated ensemble.

One of the standout features of the “Marriage is Wonderland” collection is its commitment to inclusivity. Gita Omri’s collection celebrates beauty in all its forms, and it was evident that her designs were made to be embraced by people of all sizes. The size-inclusive nature of the collection underscored Omri’s dedication to ensuring that everyone could find a piece that resonated with their personal style.



Gita Omri

“Marriage is Wonderland” was not just a display of artistic expression but a reflection of the intricate tapestry of human emotions and relationships that define our lives. It celebrated the beauty of imperfection, the dance of contrasts, and the wonder of love in all its forms.

“With this collection, I wanted to explore these concepts through using the grey and rose color stories as the visual representations of the complexities of being in a long-term relationship. Just like in Wonderland, you never know what or who is going to come around the next bend. All you can expect is whatever will come your way will be wonderful in its own way and as long as you travel together you will always be home,” said designer Gita Omri. “It’s joy, and ecstasy, its laughter, and pleasure and pain, and anger, and deep deep love, and annoyance, and elation, and disdain, and wonderful!!!”

Gita Omri’s collection left a lasting impression on attendees, showcasing her ability to merge nostalgia with contemporary style, and her talent for evoking powerful emotions through fashion. The event was attended by fashion enthusiasts, celebrities, and industry insiders, all of whom were left in awe of Omri’s creative vision and her ability to translate the essence of love into exquisite clothing.

Carmit Bachar, a former member of The Pussycat Dolls, graced the runway as one of the models for Gita Omri’s collection, leaving a lasting impression on attendees. Her presence showcased not only Omri’s ability to merge nostalgia with contemporary style but also her talent for evoking powerful emotions through fashion. The event, attended by fashion enthusiasts, industry insiders, and celebrities including legend Crystal Waters, country singer Reyna Roberts, and former RHONY cast member Jules Wainstein, left everyone in awe of Omri’s creative vision and her exceptional ability to translate the essence of love into exquisite clothing.

The “Marriage is Wonderland” fashion show by Gita Omri during New York Fashion Week was an unforgettable experience, leaving everyone reminded of the beautiful chaos that is love. Held at Wonderland Dreams, an immersive exhibit by renowned artist Alexa Meade, where Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland were brought to life through bold installations that played with our perspective of art and reality. The fusion of Omri’s enchanting fashion collection with the surreal backdrop of Wonderland Dreams created a truly magical atmosphere, where love and creativity intertwined seamlessly. The fashion world eagerly awaits Omri’s next masterpiece, certain that it will continue to push boundaries and redefine the art of fashion.

ABOUT GITA OMRI

Gita Omri Brown is a new Israeli-American designer based in New York who made her NYFW debut for her SS23 collection titled “Resilience.” Her size-inclusive, luxury womenswear collection is available for women of all sizes, 0-30. “Not plus, not minus…just womenswear,” this is what her body positive, luxury collection stands for. Gita says, “We all deserve to look and feel our best regardless of our race, nationality, or SIZE. Dignity has no size tag and fashion should reflect that. Our mission is to reintroduce fashion as a tool to enhance one’s confidence and self-esteem. With my label I seek to empower women to present themselves to the world in their true form with pride, acceptance, and authenticity.”

