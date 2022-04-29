Marist Fashion’s 36th Annual Silver Needle Runway

Marist Fashion’s ever-evolving Silver Needle Runway Show is entering its 36th year, and it just keeps growing. What was once just a fashion show has evolved into a multimedia brand.

This year’s theme, Dream, is meant to evoke a release from today’s social stressors that plague our society, and explore the limitless opportunities that lie beyond our current reality. It inspires creativity, opportunity, and the world that lives within our imagination. In a busy world of expectations, we have conveniently lost sight of our dreams. The narrative for SNR36, seeks to encourage our audience to dream again.

The 39 student producers of SNR are split into four groups, each one vital, as they represent sectors of the fashion industry as they exist in real-life. As one of the experiential courses that the Marist Fashion Program offers, these students are immersed in the everyday activities that are required to maintain the “SNR Brand” and produce a fashion show from concept to completion. As “a laboratory of innovation” for future fashion leaders, the Fashion Show Production class prepares these students to enter the competitive industry, upon graduation from Marist.

The 36th Annual Silver Needle Runway showcases the work of Marist Fashion’s 24 Senior Design Students, and serves as the Senior Capstone Project for the Silver Needle Runway Directors, who produce the show alongside their teams. As the pinnacle of their four years at Marist, the Silver Needle Runway is a celebration of everything that they have accomplished during their college careers.

Although producing a successful runway show is the end goal of the Fashion Show Production class, there is so much more that goes on behind the scenes. The SNR brand champions diversity, innovation, collaboration, creativity, transparency, and sustainability. Their omni channel presence includes a podcast, newsletter, documentary, virtual show, promotional videos, on-campus and community events, and so much more.

Follow to watch the journey of SNR36 unfold, as the dream of these students becomes a reality.

About Marist Fashion

Fun. Fast-paced. Challenging. Competitive. The Marist Fashion Program was recently named one of the Top 50 Global Fashion Schools by Business of Fashion. Whether it’s business-building behind the scenes or designing for the showroom or runway, fashion today is a diverse and exciting industry. The Fashion Program at Marist College successfully prepares its students to enter the world of fashion and pursue careers in design, merchandising, product development, retailing, operations, fashion promotion, event planning, and a gamut of other employment opportunities. Students gain the skills, knowledge, and internship experiences within an encouraging academic environment to help them flourish in the fashion industry.

About Marist

Located on the banks of the historic Hudson River and at its Florence, Italy campus, Marist College is a comprehensive, independent institution grounded in the liberal arts. Its mission is to “help students develop the intellect, character, and skills required for enlightened, ethical, and productive lives in the global community of the 21st century.” Marist is consistently recognized for excellence by The Princeton Review (Colleges That Create Futures and The Best 381 Colleges), U.S. News & World Report (9th Best Regional University/North), Kiplinger’s Personal Finance (“Best College Values”), and others. Marist educates approximately 5,000 traditional-age undergraduate students and 1,400 adult and graduate students in 47 undergraduate majors and 15 graduate programs, including fully online MBA, MPA, MS, and MA degrees.

