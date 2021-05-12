Marist Fashion’s 35th Annual Silver Needle Runway

This year, Marist Fashion’s 35th Annual Silver Needle Runway show will go above and beyond the limits of the traditional fashion show. The Silver Needle Runway will feature a virtual show, an in-person runway presentation, a digital lookbook, and a narrative told through a series of short films.

This year’s theme, entitled illusion, is inspired by this pivotal time in our world, and in the fashion industry,in hopes to initiate the complex conversation surrounding the skewed perspectives and notions that society projects onto us.

Through the last year, the fashion industry has evolved tremendously, and the Silver Needle Runway was no different. SNR is often referred to as Marist Fashion’s laboratory of innovation, allowing students to spark change for the future and pave their own paths in the ever-evolving fashion landscape. The show is continuously evolving, and has become so much more than just a fashion show. It has become an established brand, with the development of a multi-media platform that digitizes the runway experience and expands the show’s audience reach beyond the Marist community. The Silver Needle Runway is no longer simply a runway show – it is an established brand, working to cultivate a community through student work.

The Silver Needle Runway show is entirely produced by the students of the Marist Fashion Program, for the students. The production is completely student run by 38 talented creatives from the School of Communications and the Arts at Marist College, who manage every facet of running a fashion show that you have never thought of before. Students work across four teams to facilitate the production of the show, including the Communications team, the Branding Team, the Production Team, and the Creative Team.

The Silver Needle Runway is held every spring to showcase the collections of Marist Fashion’s incredible senior student designers, and is a celebration of all of their hard work during their four years at Marist. The Silver Needle Runway is followed by a presentation of awards and scholarships.

This year’s runway presentation will be livestreamed on the Marist Fashion Youtube Channel and Twitch. Viewers will also be able to revisit and view the designer’s collections through the Silver Needle Runway’s virtual lookbook.

About Marist Fashion

Fun. Fast-paced. Challenging. Competitive. Whether it’s business-building behind the scenes or designing for the showroom or runway, fashion today is a diverse and exciting industry. Recently in November of 2018, the fashion program made its move to the new Steel Plant Studios, featuring the latest technology and numerous work studios. Recently named one of the Top 50 Global Fashion Schools by Business of Fashion, this program at Marist College successfully prepares its students to enter the world of fashion and pursue careers in design, merchandising, product development, retailing, operations, fashion promotion, event planning and a gamut of other employment opportunities. Students gain the skills, knowledge, and internship experiences within an encouraging academic environment to help them flourish in the fashion industry.

About Marist

Located on the banks of the historic Hudson River, in midtown Manhattan, and at its Florence, Italy campus, Marist College is a comprehensive, independent institution grounded in the liberal arts. Its mission is to “help students develop the intellect, character, and skills required for enlightened, ethical, and productive lives in the global community of the 21st century.” Marist is consistently recognized for excellence by The Princeton Review (Colleges That Create Futures and The Best 384 Colleges), U.S. News & World Report (8th Best Regional University/North, 2nd Most Innovative School/North), Kiplinger’s Personal Finance (“Best College Values”), and others. The College is top-ranked for long-term study abroad (#7 in the U.S.) by the U.S. State Department’s Open Doors report. Marist educates more than 5,000 traditional-age undergraduate students and 1,400 adult and graduate students in 47 undergraduate majors and numerous graduate programs, including fully online MBA, MPA, MS, and MA degrees. www.marist.edu

