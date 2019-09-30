Marina Raphael Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Represented by KCD Worldwide.

The Spring Summer 20 collection, titled “a pursuit of modern classics”, contains a range of fresh and opulent handbag designs, that can be characterized instantly by an ease and external simplicity. In her quest to redefine the commonly used word of “classic” she created this collection to adhere to today’s need of more sustainable and enduring fashion pieces. Raw elements of straw and canvas are conjured for this season with premium Italian leather and reimagined in silhouettes with an aura of day-to-night couture. This season, the designer actively shied away from using black chromatisms, as she aspires to project the versatility of lighter natural hues like camel, cream and blush pink along with details of Swarovski crystals, tortoise and horn colored plexiglass.

The illusive simplicity of the designs could only be perfected by the artistry and virtuosity that lies beneath the craftsmanship of each piece. Marina Raphael evokes the artisanal nature of every component, to enthrone the value of creating classic accessories that are defined, not from their compliance to aesthetic norms, rather from allowing the au courant character of the designs to speak for themselves.



Marina Raphael Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Marina herself comes from a long line of successful entrepreneurs, the Swarovski family. While her family has conquered the world with their crystalline creations, she has already won over a big part of the fashion world with her fresh perception of fashion. Despite her 21 years of age, the designer has translated her maturity and ethos into exceptional statement pieces that not only respect the benchmark of traditional métiers, but are made with such care and precision that have the identity of an investment pieces.

Paris Fashion Week

